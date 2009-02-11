[April 03, 2024] New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Tweet

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) ("New Mountain" or "the Company") announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 after markets close. The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. During the live conference call, the Company's officers will review the first quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. First Quarter 2024 Conference Call Information

To participate in the live earning conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the audio webcast link. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. United States: +1 (877) 443-9109

International: +1 (412) 317-1082

Live Audio Webcast First Quarter 2024 Conference Call Replay Information

A replay of the conference call can be accessed one hour after the end of theconference call through August 2, 2024. The full webcast replay will be available through May 2, 2025. To access the earnings webcast replay please visit the New Mountain Investor Relations website.



United States: +1 (877) 344-7529

International: +1 (412) 317-0088

Access Code: 7036283 ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is a leading business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by top private equity sponsors. Our portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans, and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our differentiated investment approach leverages the deep sector knowledge and operating resources of New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements", which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403013818/en/

