New Sleep Technology Provides Real-Time Sleep Stage Enhancement

The Soltec Health System Cracks the Code for Restorative, Deep Delta Sleep MINNEAPOLIS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soltec Health, a pioneer in sleep and stress innovation, has developed a proprietary technology that supports certain nervous system functions to improve sleep. The Soltec Health System® delivers real-time, sleep stage-specific magnetic frequencies as needed for improved sleep, including restorative deep Delta sleep. A next-generation approach to improve sleep

The Soltec System for sleep improvement and stress reduction is comprised of three components (Z•TRACK® Analyst, Z•GEN® Magnetic Conditioner, SOLTEC•Z® app) that are synchronized in a real-time, closed-loop process. The Z•TRACK wearable measures multiple sleep biometrics continuously to determine your current sleep stage and detect transitions to the next stage of sleep (REM, Deep, or Light sleep). Everyone has a unique sleep stage cycle, and the System can detect sleep stage transitions as they occur. When your sleep stage begins to change, the wearable trasmits instructions to Z•GEN (the therapeutic device of the System) to emit sleep stage-specific magnetic frequencies that support the newly active sleep stage. This proprietary process is known as Real-Time Sleep Stage Enhancement or Real Time SSE®.



The adjustments made and resulting sleep improvements can be seen in the morning using the SOLTEC•Z app. A company study of 67 subjects, encompassing 7,772 sleep sessions, revealed that 73% of users reported positive responses. Statistically significant improvements in sleep restoration, Deep sleep, and total sleep time were demonstrated (see soltechealth.com/performance). Restorative, deep sleep is critical for peak performance, physical recovery, and immune health. Continued research and development to further personalize the system will deliver ongoing improvements to users via software updates. Plans to partner with consumer wearable and other companies

Soltec Health plans to partner with other companies to enable expanded access to the Z•GEN Magnetic Conditioner, which accounts for the therapeutic benefits.

A history of successful innovation

The technology's novel approach to sleep and stress improvement is another in a series of pioneering developments by Dr. Dan Cohen, a neurologist whose previous innovations include an automated brainwave monitor for use in surgery, the automation of polysomnographic analysis for sleep labs, a non-invasive device for inducing deep relaxation, and the Breathe Right® Nasal Strips. The System is currently available for purchase. To learn more about Soltec Health, visit www.soltechealth.com. About Dan Cohen, MD Neurologist and sleep technology expert Dan Cohen (SoltecHealth.com) is a Diplomat of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He holds many patents related to EEG and sleep analysis algorithms and devices. Dan invented the first automated sleep disorder diagnostic equipment used in sleep labs and by sleep professionals. He also co-founded CNS, the company that launched Breathe Right Nasal Strips, through which he later sold to GSK for $566 million. Dan has spent over 15 years researching and testing technology to improve sleep quality. Breathe Right is a registered trademark of Foundation Consumer Brands. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sleep-technology-provides-real-time-sleep-stage-enhancement-302105896.html SOURCE Soltec Health

