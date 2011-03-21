TMCnet News
New Research from Elastic Finds Conversational Search Could Yield Staggering Productivity Returns
New research by Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch®, found nearly all (99%) global IT decision makers, regardless of region or industry, recognize generative AI's (GenAI) transformative potential to influence change within their organizations. However, early adoption continues to be slowed by chaotic data estates, search challenges, and fears around privacy and security, regulation, and internal skills gaps.
Despite these headwinds, the report - The Elastic Generative AI Report: One Year On, Identifying the Impact and Challenges of Early Generative AI Implementation Worldwide - found most IT decision makers (88%) are eyeing increased investments in GenAI in 2024 and beyond. This points to optimism that these technologies are poised to drive operational efficiencies and productivity, accelerate decision-making, improve customer engagement, and bolster security postures.
"In a little more than 12 months, the disruptive potential of GenAI has shifted from reverie to reality, capturing the imaginations and budgets of IT and data leaders," said Matt Riley, GVP & General Manager of Search at Elastic. "While data may fuel this technology, search is the engine that powers its effectiveness. Unsurprisingly, businesses that adopt search-powered GenAI quickest - grounded by business context - will lead and uncover the insights needed to securely innovate, build more efficient businesses, and pioneer new customer experiences."
"Generative AI is still an emerging technology, but it already promises to disrupt how organizations operate and engage with customers and employees," said Jason Bloomberg, Managing Director of analyst firm Intellyx. "In particular, GenAI is transforming the data management, security, and search challenges many businesses continue to face. Thoughtful application of this new technology will help them better anticipate customer needs and differentiate themselves from their competition."
Key Findings
There's high enthusiasm for GenAI across regions and industries, but key concerns stifle operationalization strategies
Despite evolving IT infrastructures and data estates, there's optimism GenAI will illuminate security and observability blindspots
The report was produced in conjunction with independent market research specialist Vanson Bourne, and solicited 3,200 IT decision makers and decision influencers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific from more than a dozen sectors, including telecommunications, public service, retail, and financial services.
To uncover more insights, download the report and take the quiz to see where you are in your generative AI adoption journey.
About Elastic
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the leading search analytics company, securely harnesses search powered AI to enable everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic's solutions for security, observability and search are built on the Elasticsearch platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co
