New Report Reveals Trends in Executive Compensation & Exit Readiness for Private Equity Backed Software and SaaS Companies

Bespoke Partners, the largest retained executive search and leadership advisory service firm for software companies, today released a new report focusing on key leadership trends in private equity backed software and SaaS companies, including compensation averages and exit readiness.

Available today, the Private Equity Talent Report 2024 Talent Market Update #1 analyzes trends in the executive talent market based on Bespoke's work with hundreds of private equity backed software and SaaS portfolio companies and thousands of senior executives. The report captures a decade of learnings in executive placement and leadership advisory projects, providing crucial data to benchmark portfolio executive talent.

In reflecting on the 2024 outlook, Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Exits such as acquisitions and IPOs are critical components of the private equity lifecycle, and their importance will be heightened in the coming months. A successful exit strategy hinges on the performance and stability of the portfolio company, which in turn depends on the quality of its leadership. As deal flow increases, the demand for top-tier executives who can steer companies towards successful exits will escalate."

The report is part of an ongoing series that will explore trends in the leadership talent market for private euity. This current edition covers:







How current talent market dynamics have affected executive compensation in software and SaaS.

How upleveling of executive teams is driving senior leadership turnover.

How private equity firms are shaping leadership teams to increase the likelihood of a prospective exit, including acquisitions and IPOs.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the largest firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-placed executives have orchestrated exits and more than 425 acquisitions by their companies, totaling more than $135 billion in value.

The firm is the leadership talent partner of choice for public, private, private equity and venture backed software companies. Bespoke has recruited more than 1,000 top-performing leaders into private equity portfolio companies, including CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Bespoke's unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate. The firm's unique methodology identifies leaders who will accelerate growth and cuts the risk of C-suite mis-hiring.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

