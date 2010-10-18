[March 21, 2024] New Strata Cookbook and Identity Orchestration Recipes Automate Microsoft Active Directory Modernization and Coexistence with Microsoft Entra ID Tweet

Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced a new Microsoft Identity Cookbook, which includes several Orchestration Recipes that manage the complex identity relationships and processes for moving Windows applications from Microsoft Active Directory (AD) to cloud-based Microsoft Entra ID and extending Microsoft Entra ID to on-premises legacy Windows apps that do not support modern cloud identity protocols. Working with Strata's Maverics Identity Orchestration platform, these identity orchestration recipes enable organizations to securely move authentication from Microsoft AD to Microsoft Entra ID and/or support the coexistence of AD and Entra ID indefinitely. Maverics makes this possible without rewriting any application code or requiring users to install and maintain browser plug-ins. These new orchestration recipes and additional resources addressing Microsoft AD and Microsoft Entra ID application modernization challenges are available on the Strata Microsoft Cookbook page. Strata will present a walkthrough of this Cookbook on March 28th as part of its Orchestration Kitchen workshop series. For more information and to register for this event, visit this link. Modernizing application authentication away from Microsoft AD to Microsoft Entra ID, or extending Entra ID to on-premises apps requires extensive, expensive, and time-consuming rewrites. Strata's Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform eliminates the need to rewrite every app that relies on Microsoft AD by acting as a proxy that supports any modern identity provider (IDP) to authenticate and authorize users. Since it can also support multiple concurrent IDPs, Maverics can be configured to authenticate users differently based on who they are or where they are located. or example, employees can be authenticated using Microsoft Entra ID, while partners and customers are authenticated via CyberArk Workforce, Okta, or any other modern IDP.



"While Microsoft Entra ID provides all the advantages of cloud identity, including MFA, moving legacy Windows apps off Active Directory requires costly and time-consuming code rewrites. Meanwhile, older apps that do not support modern identity protocols often cannot be migrated at all," said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. "Strata's Maverics uses an abstracted identity fabric layer that supports multiple IDPs, including legacy products like Microsoft AD and cloud providers like Microsoft Entra ID. With our orchestration recipes, customers can easily retire Microsoft AD authentication and replace it with Entra ID, or maintain both indefinitely, without refactoring any of their applications." Strata's Microsoft Orchestration Recipes and Capabilities

Strata's Microsoft recipes are available now and support the following use cases: Retire Microsoft Active Directory NTLM authentication, which lacks support for modern security features such as MFA and does not inherently support encryption, making it less secure than newer protocols like Kerberos.

Protect on-premises .Net apps with Microsoft Entra ID to centralize identity management and unify SSO for both on-premises and cloud applications, support conditional access and MFA, and achieve security compliance and reporting.

Migrate .Net apps from Microsoft Active Directory to a modern cloud IDP for security benefits listed above including Zero Trust policies, global scalability and reliability, easier compliance and anywhere access for users.

Extend desktop Windows Client Authentication to Maverics-protected apps for SSO across on-premises and cloud apps as well as enhanced security, user experience, and administration.

Move from legacy web access management (WAM) to Microsoft Entra ID for modern security controls, and hybrid identity management and SSO for both on-premises and cloud apps As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), this new Cookbook further demonstrates Strata's depth and breadth of expertise with Microsoft Identity products. The company is also part of the Copilot for Security ISV partner ecosystem. Availability The Maverics Cookbook for Microsoft is available immediately here. About Strata Identity Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems with an identity fabric that does not change the user experience or require rewriting apps. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring apps. The company's founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240321192838/en/

