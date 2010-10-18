[March 21, 2024] New Research Shows Long-Term A1C Reduction and Sustained Weight Maintenance for Members in Omada Health's Type 2 Diabetes Program Tweet

Omada Health, the virtual-first healthcare provider, recently published its 28th peer-reviewed study demonstrating the long-term outcomes of utilizing a behavior change program for members with type 2 diabetes. The study, published in The Science of Diabetes Self-Management and Care, is the latest to demonstrate the benefits of Omada's clinically rigorous approach to behavior change. The results come on the heels of the company's Insights Lab expansion, which established the ANSWERS initiative to focus on insights derived from combining GLP-1s with a proven behavior change approach. Omada Health offers personalized diabetes management support combining relationship-building, behavior change techniques, diabetes education, and lifestyle modification. Researchers analyzed data from more than one thousand commercially insured members with type 2 diabetes who were enrolled between January 1, 2019, and January 31, 2022, in Omada's virtual care solution. Within this group, changes in A1C levels and weight were examined over 12 months. Data was reported at the beginning of program participation and every three months thereafter, and analysis reviewed results in the aggregate as well as within two subgroups based on their baseline A1C levels. Key results show that: Members with elevated A1C (over or equal to 8%) at baseline experienced an average 1.8-point decline in A1C over 12 months.

Members with obesity with elevated A1C (over or equal to 8%) not only experienced average reductions in A1C and weight at 3 months but also successfully maintained those average results at 12 months in the program.

Collectively, members experienced an average reduction of 7.3 pounds over 12?months. As a reference, the average A1C reduction among the population studied at 12 months is similar to clinical trial results with high-dose semaglutide (Ozempic®), which showed an average reduction of 1.9-2.1 points. Reduction in A1C is significant as it can reduce the risk of comorbid illness and complications for individuals with type 2 diabetes. Additionally, research has shown that over time a 1-point reduction in A1C is associated with a decline in diabetes-related death. Peer-reviewed literature indicates that, for every 1-point reduction in A1C, the risk of heart attack can decline by 14 percent; the risk of stroke can decline by 12 percent; and the risk of death from diabetes can decrease by 21 percent.



"Omada Health is committed to evaluating the effectiveness of our programs so that we can drive increased outcomes for our members and partners with proactive, human-led care teams," said Omada Health's Senior Director of Health Economics and Outcomes Research Sarah Linke, Ph.D., MPH. "For over 12 years, we've been building our personalized programs, which are informed by over 3 billion health data points and over 1 million all-time members. By leveraging this experience and wealth of data, we believe that we can deliver results that positively impact the lives of members and, in this case, may reduce A1C levels among those living with type 2 diabetes. " For individuals living with type 2 diabetes, the maintenance period is generally considered a more challenging facet of weight management. Other digital health solutions that rely solely on restrictive dietary regimens, such as the ketogenic diet or an elimination diet, may result in steeper short-term weight loss and declines in A1C. However, these dietary restrictions can be emotionally cumbersome and difficult to sustain long-term. Omada's program focuses on healthy eating and lifestyle principles rather than an emphasis on highly restrictive diets. By focusing on mindset and balanced nutrition, Omada members learn sustainable practices to manage their condition.

About Omada Health: Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, weight health and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 28 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada improves health outcomes and contains healthcare costs. Omada's scope exceeds 1,900 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s. The foundation of Omada's success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming an officially certified Great Place to Work. An industry leader, Omada is the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works different. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240321612532/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]