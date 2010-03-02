[March 20, 2024] New Performance Dashboard Empowers LegalMatch Attorneys to Maximize Success Tweet

RENO, Nev., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com , a leading legal connection platform, announces the launch of its new Performance Dashboard, designed to empower member attorneys to optimize their case acquisition and client retention strategies. This innovative tool provides attorneys with present data on their performance, enabling them to pinpoint areas for improvement and maximize their return on investment with LegalMatch. LegalMatch's data reveals that member attorneys who respond to at least 75% of case leads experience nearly double the client retention rate compared to the average member. With that in mind, the following metrics can be easily tracked: Response Rate: See how many cases you have responded to and the time it takes you to respond.

See how many cases you have responded to and the time it takes you to respond. Follow-up Rate: Monitor the number of cases you ave followed up with and the client response rate.

Monitor the number of cases you ave followed up with and the client response rate. Performance by Practice Area: Gain insights into your performance across different legal specialties.



James Gagliano , LegalMatch's Head of Customer Service. LegalMatch remains committed to providing attorneys with the most efficient platform to connect with potential clients and grow their practices. The Performance Dashboard is a testament to this ongoing commitment and positions LegalMatch as the premier online resource for connecting qualified attorneys with clients in need.

About Us

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly. LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers. Media Contact

Ken LaMance

[email protected]

(415) 946-0856 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-performance-dashboard-empowers-legalmatch-attorneys-to-maximize-success-302090595.html SOURCE LegalMatch

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]