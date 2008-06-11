[March 19, 2024] New Online Transactional Platform, EEZE, Sets out to Combat Fraud in Second-Hand, Private-Party Auto Sales Tweet

EEZE, a new transactional platform dedicated to safeguarding peer-to-peer auto sales, officially launches today, serving the Ontario and Quebec markets. Designed to combat fraud and uncertainty in private-party transactions, EEZE offers a comprehensive suite of services to verify individuals, vehicles, and facilitate secure money transfers. As online marketplace fraud increases, buyers face uncertainty when dealing with unfamiliar sellers in private sales, particularly in the used car market. Even well-known platforms such as Kijiji, Autotrader and Facebook Marketplace are susceptible to fraud. EEZE steps in to fill this gap, providing a secure and reliable environment for buyers and sellers to conduct transactions with peace of mind. "At EEZE, we're on a mission to de-risk private-party transactions by introducing trust, warranty, and financing options," says Tave Della Porta, co-founder of EEZE. "Our platform is designed to complement online marketplaces by addressing the challenges faced by both buyers and sellers in navigating the complexities of peer-to-peer auto sales." EEZE verifies individuals by confirming their identity through rigorous screening processes that protect both parties from fraudulent activity. The platform also validates vehicle ownership, condition, and checks for lies, ensuring transparency and reliability throughout the transaction.



The inspiration behind EEZE stems from a personal experience from one of the co-founders who encountered multiple fraudulent buyers while attempting to sell a second-hand car privately. The ordeal highlighted the need for a secure and efficient platform that could facilitate transactions, ultimately leading to the creation of EEZE. "Listing a car is easy," says Della Porta. "What's hard is avoiding clever scammers who will almost immediately try any number of creative tactics. Canadians buy and sell privately more than 1 million used cars annually, making it a prime target for scammers. With EEZE, we aim to provide a solution that eliminates the risks associated with private-party transactions."

EEZE offers advanced safety features, including the ability for buyers and sellers to upload driver's license scans and undergo biometric verification through smartphones. By leveraging technology and stringent verification processes, EEZE ensures a seamless and trustworthy transaction experience for all parties involved. EEZE is free for sellers to verify and validate themselves, while buyers can upgrade to more premium services that offer extended protection on their purchases. For more information about EEZE and to explore its services, visit eeze.co. About EEZE EEZE is a transactional platform for peer-to-peer auto sales dedicated to safeguarding private-party transactions from fraud. With a focus on trust, warranty, and financing, EEZE offers advanced safety features and rigorous verification processes to ensure a seamless transaction experience. Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice. Please consult with a professional for specific advice tailored to your situation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319566100/en/

