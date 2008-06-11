[March 19, 2024] New York Life Names Todd Taylor Head of Life Insurance Solutions, Matt Wion Head of Retail Annuities Tweet

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today announced that Todd Taylor has been named Head of Life Insurance Solutions, a key area of the company's Foundational Business. In this role, Mr. Taylor leads product development and management, strategy, third-party distribution and operations, and optimization of the inforce block of individual life policies. He will also oversee the company's Business Solutions organization, which provides group and individual solutions to small businesses. He will continue to report to SVP and Head of Product Solutions Dylan Huang. "As we cultivate leadership talent at New York Life, we are focused on opportunities for our team to experience different areas across the company," said Mr. Huang. "This variety is critical to understanding the holistic needs of our clients and delivering best-in-class solutions and service experiences that help them protect what matters most and prosper in the future." Mr. Taylor joined New York Life in 2008 as part of the company's actuarial training program. Since then, he has held roles of increasing responsibility across the insurance and annuity businesses, corporate finance and corporate strategy. He has been the Head of Retail Annuities since 2021. Mr. Taylor holds a patent for the "Efficient Income Frontier," a proprietary retirement product allocation framework and a Bachelor of Science in Economic Analysis and Math from Binghamton University. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a board member for the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) and an advisory board member for The American College's Center for Retirement Income. "Life insurance has been New York Life's flagship product for generations, and I'm honored to lead the development of life insurance solutions that play a critical role in securing the financial wellbeing of individuals and their loved ones," said Taylor. "Our leading place in the life insurance indusry stems from our belief that comprehensive financial strategies begin with human advice and guidance, underpinned by solutions that protect individuals, families, and businesses from key risks that could derail other financial goals."



Succeeding Mr. Taylor as Head of Retail Annuities is Matt Wion. Previously, Mr. Wion was Chief Financial Officer for New York Life's Strategic Insurance Businesses - which include Institutional Life, Institutional Annuities, New York Life Direct, New York Life Group Benefit Solutions, Group Membership Association Department, and Seguros Monterrey New York Life - and has been responsible for all financial aspects for this portfolio. Mr. Wion will also report to Mr. Huang. "I am deeply honored to lead our team in shaping the future of retirement planning for our valued customers as well as our trusted network of agents and advisors," said Mr. Wion. "Retirement income solutions are not just about financial security; they empower individuals to achieve the retirement they've worked hard to create. I look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver unparalleled service to ensure both customers and financial professionals can navigate the complexities of retirement planning with confidence."

Mr. Wion joined New York Life in February 2009 and has since held various product and finance roles of increasing responsibility, including as Chief Financial Officer, in the Retail and Institutional Life and Annuities businesses. Prior to joining New York Life, Mr. Wion was Senior Manager with Ernst & Young. He began his career at Prudential Financial as part of the actuarial executive development program. Mr. Wion earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Pennsylvania State University. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2 1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/5/2023. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 11/17/2023: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319145902/en/

