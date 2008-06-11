[March 19, 2024] New MyAdviser Super-App to Provide Graduates "Adulting Tools" for Vital Needs Ranging from Banking to Insurance, Credit Cards to Car Buying and Everything In Between Tweet

A new website and super-app specially designed for recent college graduates launches this year to help this underserved population take control of many, often perplexing dimensions of financial services and other personal economics. MyAdviser, a free and fun service, provides a centralized platform with appealing partner companies offering graduates customized services for the everyday essentials of "adulting." Those wishing to learn more about the app - sign up, help students join or become partners to offer services - can register their interest here: myadviser.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319631320/en/ myAdviser.com & myAdviser app. (Graphic: Business Wire) "Nobody really teaches college students the 'ules of adulting' until it is too late, when all of a sudden, with degrees in hand, graduates are left to their own devices and instincts to grasp the complexities of the real world," said MyAdviser founder Joel Shapiro. "With MyAdviser, millions of people will discover where and how to live and bank, how to build credit, which insurance policies are essential, how to invest and save for the future, where to access best shopping or restaurant discounts, and much, much more."



This website and super-app aggregates an innovative, powerful suite of national, regional and localized products and services and provides resources to ensure new grads build a prosperous future. As an example, MyAdviser can connect users with local financial professionals and companies to assist in saving, investing, obtaining credit cards, loans, insurance and more. Essentially, MyAdviser navigates complexities of identifying the right needs for each individual and connects them to expert guidance, free of charge. Everyone who signs up for MyAdviser will receive a Grad Pack worth thousands of dollars in retail products, discounts and services. As a way to reach the user base, MyAdviser will partner with colleges and universities, technical institutes, graduate schools and their respective alumni associations to share the platform's capabilities with current students.

Merchants and vendors who wish to reach recent graduates can leverage direct channels with highly-targeted exclusive and preferred promotional opportunities. MyAdviser anticipates users will take part in the program for multiple years, with millions registering annually. About MyAdviser Built by a team of innovators who have founded and run companies and developed technology-based solutions across a range of industries and applications, MyAdviser is going to provide education, training and cost-savings for more than 30 million underserved college graduates. Built on strong, collaborative partnerships with leading companies across a variety of industries, the MyAdviser platform houses an ecosystem of customized services, resources and a marketplace to assist young adults in securing their futures, while simultaneously opening promotional possibilities for companies to impress the next generation of prospective customers. Visit myadviser.com to learn more. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319631320/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]