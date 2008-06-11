[March 19, 2024] New OutSystems Data Fabric Unifies Data Across the Enterprise Tweet

OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, announced one of the most significant updates to OutSystems Developer Cloud since its initial release. With the launch of OutSystems Data Fabric, organizations can lay the groundwork to build dynamic applications, harness data across the enterprise, and increase developer productivity. In an era where outdated data can cost businesses more than $15 million annually (per IDC research), OutSystems Data Fabric emerges as an essential aspect of innovation. Aiming to eradicate the poor data practices that can often drain developer productivity, Data Fabric provides centralized data management, accelerated application performance, and smooth data integration across different systems to help data-powered apps harness their full value and empower lines of business with the information they need. "Data is the rocket fuel for business transformation. Unfortunately, it is often locked away in legacy systems and spread across hundreds of disparate SaaS applications," said Paulo Rosado, co-founder and CEO at OutSystems. "OutSystems Data Fabric gives organizations a critical view of the full potential of their enterprise data. By unlocking and controlling siloed data, enterprises will surface critical business insights that can drive operational efficiency and improve the customer experience."



Data Fabric Takes the Headache Out of Data Integration This latest addition to the OutSystems Developer Cloud serves as an integrated, virtual data layer that's usable across the IT ecosystem. With robust security and governance controls, Data Fabric ensures well-governed access to data no matter where it resides, making it easy to build revolutionary, yet reliable applications. These united datasets are then made readily available to use across the entire application portfolio.

Benefits to IT teams include: Data virtualization: Teams can easily query, combine, and manipulate data from different sources into a unified data experience, dramatically simplifying the process of discovering and retrieving data via consolidation.

Teams can easily query, combine, and manipulate data from different sources into a unified data experience, dramatically simplifying the process of discovering and retrieving data via consolidation. Trusted data practices: Fine-grained role-based access controls, coupled with a Private Gateway, facilitate secure connections between applications and private data or services, enabling comprehensive security and governance.

Fine-grained role-based access controls, coupled with a Private Gateway, facilitate secure connections between applications and private data or services, enabling comprehensive security and governance. Built-in data caching: Caching ensures the seamless operation of applications, regardless of the location of the underlying data, and guarantees that application performance remains unaffected by service disruptions.

Caching ensures the seamless operation of applications, regardless of the location of the underlying data, and guarantees that application performance remains unaffected by service disruptions. Pre-built connectors: Out-of-the-box connectors accelerate the connection of data between systems and a library stores those connections for effortless reuse, ready to immediately eliminate the complexity of setting up connections to external databases or systems.

Out-of-the-box connectors accelerate the connection of data between systems and a library stores those connections for effortless reuse, ready to immediately eliminate the complexity of setting up connections to external databases or systems. Limitless data combinations: With the ability to mix and match data from various sources, digital transformation leaders can build applications without constraints. Event-Driven Architecture Powers Dynamic Event-Based Applications In tandem with Data Fabric, the newly announced Event-Driven Architecture feature shifts businesses away from legacy architecture and brings them closer to solutions that are more resilient, more responsive, and easily scalable. Event-Driven Architecture's future-proof model sets a new standard for application flexibility. It lets enterprise architects eliminate the complexities of traditional, request-driven models, providing all the tooling to build event-based applications in a unified hub. With this centralization, application management becomes easier for architects and less prone to disruption. "Event-driven architecture brings us what I call 'extreme agile' development," said David Lloyd, director of information technology at Park Industries. "Before, we used the agile development process, but it still took a long time from kicking off a project to showing business users visible progress. Thanks to this feature, our product and business teams can quickly collaborate and address feedback to improve user satisfaction. We're now developing applications on average 10 times faster, with extended capabilities - and one OutSystems app consolidates four of our legacy apps." OutSystems Data Fabric and Event-Driven Architecture are available now in OutSystems Developer Cloud. To learn more about how these new features can help your organization meet today's innovation and IT transformation demands, visit the OutSystems website. About OutSystems OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems high-performance low-code platform gives technology leaders and developers the tools to rapidly build and deploy their own business-critical applications. The company's network spans more than 700,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 79 countries across 21 industries. OutSystems is "The #1 Low-Code Platform®" and a recognized leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Some of the most well-known brands use OutSystems to turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward. Learn more at www.outsystems.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319725233/en/

