[March 18, 2024] New iPipeline Technology Enables the Financial Industry to Seamlessly Track the Status of Clients' Annuity Applications--in Real-Time Tweet

iPipeline®, a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, announces the launch of OneViewTM, a breakthrough solution* that seamlessly tracks the progress and status of clients' annuity orders-in real time. Annuities have developed a reputation in the industry as a complex investment product. The process of tracking an annuity only compounds that complexity, especially when working with multiple insurance carriers. Once orders are submitted to a carrier, broker-dealers, financial institutions, and wealth management firms have traditionally been unable to successfully and confidently monitor their annuity orders. iPipeline designed OneView to simplify the application process across multiple insurance carriers. With its innovative and streamlined dashboard, OneView can easily and efficiently track pending orders with carriers-from start to finish-and make any necessary changes while drastically minimizing calls and emails with carrier support staff. With OneView, advisors can: Quickly and easily discover the status of their client's annuities orders, providing transparency regarding where they are in the process with the carrier-in real-time. Seamlessly make any necessary adjustments during every step of the process - from monitoring and notifying to updating and fixing annuity orders-with OneView tools. Experience a simplified workflow that uses industry standardized status labels for improved communication and reduced uncertainty. Close business more efficiently and faster by significantly reducing cycle times, decreasing the need to contact a carrier regarding application statuses, and nearly eliminating applications that are not in good order (NiGO). Spend more time servicing clients and growing their business by successfully spending much less time following up with insurance carriers regarding orders. "OneView is not just an innovation; it's a revolution in managing annuities, built with our customers' needs at the forefront. We believe that OneView will easily transform the way annuities are managed. Simply put, there is just no other solution in the market today that does what we designed OneView to do," said Roy Goodart, Vice President of Product Mnagement at iPipeline.



In designing OneView, iPipeline looked at successful tracking systems in other industries. "Think about the food delivery service industry and how it has evolved over the past few years. Customers want clarity and precision. That's helped to redefine the overall customer experience by mastering the art of keeping the customer informed, every step of the way. With OneView, we've taken that concept and elevated and applied it to the annuity industry," added Adam Ducorsky, Senior Director, Product Manager at iPipeline, and the team lead for OneView. "OneView doesn't just facilitate real-time tracking; it revolutionizes how financial advisors manage and oversee their clients' annuity applications."

Currently, OneView is exclusively available in the U.S. For more information, please visit our OneView product page on our website. SPECIAL NOTE TO EDITORS:

Adam Ducorsky to discuss OneView as part of the following conferences: 2024 IRI Annual Conference (11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. ET, April 3)

Ducorsky will participate in a panel discussion on "Future Proofing the Annuity Market with Digital First" during the 2024 IRI Annual Conference in Nashville, where he will be joined by executives from Raymond James, Bank of America, and Global Atlantic Financial Group.

Click here for more information.

2024 Connections Conference (1:30-2:15 p.m. ET, May 16)

As part of iPipeline's annual event, Ducorsky will host a discussion, "OneView: Track and Append Annuity Orders in Real-Time" to highlight how OneView directly assists advisors, agents, and distributors.

Click here for more information. *OneView is the first to the market with a multi-carrier solution utilizing newly defined standards for carrier status which was developed by an industry status working group. About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry's largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows-from quote to commission-with seamless integration. The company's vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has helped protect more than 49 million people, and today is trusted around the world by more than 100 insurance carriers, and providers, and more than 2,500 broker-dealers, financial institutions, Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Managing General Agents (MGAs). Connected to more than 500,000 agents and advisers/advisors, the company collected more than $33 billion in premium in life insurance and $55 billion in annuities in 2022. iPipeline operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500® and Fortune 1000® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com and select your country of origin. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318321510/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]