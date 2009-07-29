[March 14, 2024] New Documentary "The Pitch" Reveals Unprecedented Healthcare Safety Innovation Using AI and VR Technology Tweet

The Jewish Healthcare Foundation (JHF) is proud to introduce a forthcoming documentary exploring technological advances to protect patients and detect risks of unintended harm in health settings while it can still be prevented. The Pitch: Patient Safety's Next Generation showcases the importance of collaboration among those inside and out of the medical space and the creative ways innovators are bringing technology to health care. To celebrate Patient Safety Awareness Week (March 10-16), the trailer to the forthcoming documentary is now available to stream online. From Mike Eisenberg, the director of To Err Is Human: A Patient Safety Documentary (2018), The Pitch portrays some unique solutions to the current upsurge in medical errors. Through expert interviews, recent technology breakthroughs, and one young innovator's journey into the frontiers of medicine, The Pitch offers optimism for the future of patient safety. The Pitch: Patient Safety's Next Generation is an Official Selection of Cleveland International Film Festival and will have its world premiere at the festival on April 12, 2024. The film comes at a pivotal time as the NationalPatient Safety Board Act, supported by the JHF, was just reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill would create the National Patient Safety Board to advance safety improvements and innovations like those seen in the film.



Get a sneak peek into the film through an interview between the film's Executive Producer, Karen Feinstein, and the film's star innovator, Reetam Ganguli, on the latest episode of the podcast Up Next for Patient Safety. Watch the trailer and learn more about the film at thepitchdocumentary.com.

About the Jewish Healthcare Foundation The Jewish Healthcare Foundation (JHF) and its three operating arms - the Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative (PRHI), Health Careers Futures (HCF), and the Women's Health Activist Movement Global (WHAMglobal) - offer a unique brand of activist philanthropy to advance healthcare innovation, advocacy, collaboration, and education in the interest of better population health. For more information, visit jhf.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314923225/en/

