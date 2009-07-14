TMCnet News
NEW COLLECTION OF TITAN PREMIUM INSULATED COOLERS DEBUT IN SELECT WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE
High-performance Titan coolers launched at Walmart include exclusive designs and colors
TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Innovations, a pioneer in insulated outdoor products, has joined forces with retail giant Walmart to offer a new collection of premium Titan by Arctic Zone™ insulated coolers. This marks the first time the Titan brand is available in Walmart stores, offering customers high-performance, feature rich and durable coolers in exclusive colors.
Titan premium coolers launch in select Walmart stores nationwide
The Titan coolers sold exclusively at Walmart include a new Titan Collapsible Zipperless™ soft sided cooler, rugged welded coolers and best-selling Titan coolers in captivating new colors developed specifically for Walmart. The standout products are engineered with Deep Freeze™ Performance Insulation to retain ice and maintain cold temperatures for days. They include:
Titan by Arctic Zone coolers for Walmart can be purchased in select stores nationwide and at walmart.com.
Since 1986, California Innovations has been at the forefront of innovation in insulated products for outdoor enthusiasts with many "firsts" in the category. We acquired the Arctic Zone® brand in 2005 and soon after began licensing Columbia® products. Next, we introduced Titan by Arctic Zone, a line of high-performance, feature rich insulated products that retain ice for multiple days. Today, our insulated products enjoy vast penetration across North American and international retail channels ranging from Walmart, Costco and Target to Kroger, Walgreens, Carrefour, Big W and ASDA. We've expanded beyond our Toronto headquarters, to open offices in Montréal, Chicago and Shenzhen. Throughout this growth, our focus has remained steadfast. We're still determined to create the best, most innovative insulated products around.
SOURCE California Innovations Inc.
