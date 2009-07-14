[March 13, 2024] New Relic Announces General Availability of IAST with Industry's First Proof-of-Exploit Reporting for Application Security Tweet

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, launched new capabilities for New Relic IAST (Interactive Application Security Testing), including proof-of-exploit reporting for application security testing. New Relic customers can now identify exploitable vulnerabilities with a unique-in-the-industry ability to reproduce the problem and remediate the specific threat vector before shipping new code. This enables security and engineering teams to focus on real application security problems with zero false positives, as validated by the OWASP benchmark result of 100% accuracy. Developers often face a flood of security alerts from legacy code scanners and are then forced to manually investigate them. Engineers can spend up to 60% of their development time triaging vulnerabilities that pose little risk to the business while exploitable vulnerabilities are not fixed. This builds frustration and friction, hampering their ability to focus on writing and shipping quality applications. Proof-of-exploit reporting categorizes applications as safe, exploitable, or untested, helping engineers quickly identify vulnerabilities and make informed decisions on which app to deploy to production or retest. With instant feedback on security issues during the development cycle, security and engineering teams can come together to securely and quickly ship code. "Security must be ingrained in the development culture, not just added on. New Relic IAST offers engineering and IT teams the ability to identifyreal application security risks with the same platform they use to monitor application performance," said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. "It strengthens DevSecOps by bringing developers and security teams together to write secure code that defends against the threats of tomorrow and promotes a proactive stance on security. For well over a decade, the New Relic full-stack observability platform has bridged organizational silos by providing a single, trusted source of truth and unified user workflows - and now New Relic IAST furthers this mission."



New updates include: Proof-of-exploit reporting: Find, fix, and verify exploitable vulnerabilities with dynamic assessment capabilities that pinpoint the API calls, method calls, and traces with vulnerabilities by simulating real-world attacks.

Find, fix, and verify exploitable vulnerabilities with dynamic assessment capabilities that pinpoint the API calls, method calls, and traces with vulnerabilities by simulating real-world attacks. Secure by design : The new risk exposure and assessment feature provides visibility into every code change showing potential vs. detected exposures so developers can quickly replicate, remediate, and validate fixes.

The new risk exposure and assessment feature provides visibility into every code change showing potential vs. detected exposures so developers can quickly replicate, remediate, and validate fixes. Instant ROI: New Relic IAST is the only application security solution available out of the box in a full consumption model, so users no longer pay for security shelfware that can take months to deploy.

New Relic IAST is the only application security solution available out of the box in a full consumption model, so users no longer pay for security shelfware that can take months to deploy. Instant Impact Analysis: Know the number of applications impacted by a vulnerability and the potential severity of the identified risk with APM telemetry integrated with vulnerability management. IAST is native to the New Relic all-in-one observability platform, which eliminates the need for additional agents, and it is now generally available in a usage-based pricing model. Get started by contacting your New Relic account representative or sign up for a free account. Existing users can activate their preview by logging into their New Relic account today. Legacy and site license accounts must migrate to consumption billing for preview access.

For more information on New Relic IAST, please check out our: Webpage Blog OWASP benchmark blog

Blog

OWASP benchmark blog About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, Topgolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313868018/en/

