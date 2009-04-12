[March 12, 2024] New HES Report: The Truth About 10,000 Steps a Day Tweet

The report explores current research on the optimal number of steps for overall physical health and mental/emotional well-being. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312637494/en/ Thumbnail of white paper - The Truth About 10,000 Steps A Day (Photo: Business Wire) "10,000 steps a day has been a popular recommendation for decades, but some confusion and misinformation have surrounded its validity," explains lead author and employee well-being consultant Bob Merberg. "Our goal is to clarify the research and provide a sound understanding of the benefits of 10,000 steps a day, while giving wellness leaders practical ways to boost physical activity in their employee population." The White Paper delves into the latest on step counts, including this major finding: a dose-response relationship between daily steps and risk of premature death. It also highlights a link between more steps, up to about 10,000, and a lower risk of cancer as well as cardiovascular disease. In addition, the paper discusses a study result that associates 10,000 steps each day with lower risk of dementia. "The research is clear - taking 10,000 steps a day has significant health benefits," Bob emphasizes. This report also acknowledges individuals can benefit from fewer than 10,000 daily steps, with intermediate goals that may be more appropriate for those just starting out, with health risks, or older than 60. Actionable takeaways for wellness leaders include how to engage and inspire employees to move more, foster social support plus inclusion, and make wellness program participation fun. HES has been creating innovative wellness solutions for more than 3 decades, with a proven track record in improving employee engagement, decreasing risk of chronic conditions, and increasing job satisfaction.



"At HES, we're committed to providing employers with the tools they need to support their employees' health and well-being," notes CEO Dean Witherspoon. "This is just one example of how we're staying at the forefront of research and best practices in employee wellness." Read The Truth About 10,000 Steps a Day on the HES website.

3 Challenges With Proven 10,000-Step Success Wellness managers can inspire employees to strive for 10,000 steps a day with HES's most popular walking challenges, including 10K-A-Day, Go Gold, and Walktober, now in its 22nd season. Join Walktober program director Danielle Meeder and account manager Hillary Trapp for a 30-minute group demo on Tuesday, April 9 at noon ET. About HES Health Enhancement Systems is the industry leader in immersive workplace wellness challenges - inspiring employees and members to take action in a broad range of physical, mental, financial, and social health behaviors. The company serves corporations, health plans, educational institutions, health systems, government entities, and membership organizations throughout North America and across the globe with 600+ implementations each year, directly and through top health plan partners, health management firms, and benefits consultants. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312637494/en/

