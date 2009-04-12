TMCnet News
New industry research reveals financial impact of adopting a platform software strategy in healthcare payments
Joint study from Waystar and The Health Management Academy details the potential to accelerate financial performance for leading health systems
LEHI, Utah, and LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Technologies, Inc., a provider of leading healthcare payment technology, and The Health Management Academy (THMA) today announced the results of a study designed to examine the financial and operational impacts of revenue cycle management ("RCM") software consolidation at leading health systems with greater than $2 billion in total operating revenue.
While leading health systems have consistently ranked RCM as a top priority and invested heavily in software in recent years, there remains considerable room for improved efficiency and outcomes to alleviate persisting margin pressures. By adopting an end-to-end "platform strategy," health systems avoid managing multiple vendors, mitigate the operational and security vulnerabilities associated with maintaining disparate systems, and concentrate on patient care and the health of their communities.
To explore this concept further, THMA surveyed senior executives from 36 unique health systems to assess the growing trend, quantifiable impact, and key drivers to streamline their RCM software.
Key findings include:
"Waystar has long believed an enterprise-wide RCM approach is key to enabling health systems to do more, even faster, with fewer resources," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "This study confirms the real-world evidence we have seen that implementing a platform strategy can help providers increase cashflow, address revenue and productivity leakage while strengthening data security practices and delivering positive returns on investment."
The full report can be accessed here.
Waystar will discuss this study's implications during the 2024 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, including at a panel session on Thursday, March 14, at West Hall, Room W208C. Waystar can also be found during the conference at the West Hall, Booth #2011.
For healthcare organizations impacted by the recent cybersecurity attack, Waystar has launched its Accelerated Implementation Ramp Program so providers can quickly restore financial operations. To learn more, visit waystar.com.
About Waystar
