[March 07, 2024] New Viz.ai Study Demonstrates Reduced Mortality Rates in Patients with Pulmonary Embolism

Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced clinical data validating the impact of the Viz PE Solution in the management and outcomes of patients with pulmonary embolism (PE). The data was presented during the 2024 AVF (American Venous Forum) by Jacob Shapiro, M.D., vascular surgeon at TriHealth in Cincinnati, OH. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307999862/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) The real-world study, "Shorter Time to Assessment and Anticoagulation with Decreased Mortality in Patients with Pulmonary Embolism Following Implementation of Artificial Intelligence Software," evaluated the clinical impact of the Viz PE Solution on time to assessment, time to anticoagulation, and patient outcomes at TriHealth. The study found that implementation of the AI-powered solution combined with PERT activationsignificantly improved time to assessment and time to anticoagulation with a 74% reduction in in-hospital mortality risk.



"Our findings highlight the efficacy and practical application of AI in a clinical setting," said Jacob Shapiro, M.D., Vascular Surgery Resident at TriHealth in Cincinnati, OH. "We are proud to partner with Viz.ai and utilize their innovative PE solutions to continue advancing the management of this vulnerable patient population." "The results of this study mark a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to improve patient outcomes with AI," said Prem Batchu-Green, senior director of clinical strategy at Viz.ai. "By showcasing the real-world impact of the Viz PE Solution on key metrics such as mortality, we are not only validating the effectiveness of our technology but also reaffirming our commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare for the benefit of patients."

For more information on the Viz™ Vascular Suite, visit https://www.viz.ai/vascular. About Viz.ai, Inc. Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care across 1,500+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai One™ is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes.

