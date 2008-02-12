[March 07, 2024] New Adobe Express Mobile App Brings Firefly Generative AI Models Directly into Mobile Workflows Tweet

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) released the new Adobe Express mobile app for Android and iOS in beta with groundbreaking Adobe Firefly generative AI and new mobile editing capabilities that make it even faster to turn creative ideas into standout content on-the-go. Adobe Express is powered by decades of Adobe's world-class imaging, video and design technologies. With Firefly Generative Fill, Text to Image and Text Effects, plus quick and simple video editing features embedded directly into mobile workflows, the Adobe Express mobile app is revolutionizing standout content creation for everyone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307005588/en/ All-new Adobe Express mobile app in beta (Graphic: Business Wire) "Millions of users around the world are turning to Adobe Express to create more content than ever before - more than doubling the number of creations ever made in just the last year," said Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe. "The new Adobe Express mobile app puts Firefly - our generative AI models - front and center, giving users unprecedented ways to create videos, designs, photos and images that stand out." The all-in-one, AI content creation app for everyone Text to Image : Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating extraordinary new images with Firefly generative AI.

: Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating extraordinary new images with Firefly generative AI. Generative Fill : Insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts.

: Insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts. Text Effects : Make attention-grabbing headlines, copy and messages that pop with text stylings using generative AI.

: Make attention-grabbing headlines, copy and messages that pop with text stylings using generative AI. Video: Get started with unique templates, combine video clips, images and music, add animations, and generate real-time captions in 100+ languages - instantly. Video timeline, layer timing and support for 4K video features make it simple to create social-first videos from anywhere. Expanded Content and Templates: Access thousands of stunning video and multipage templates, more than 25,000 Adobe Fonts and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks and image and design assets.

Access thousands of stunning video and multipage templates, more than 25,000 Adobe Fonts and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks and image and design assets. Quick Actions : Edit photos and videos, remove background and resize images with just one click.

: Edit photos and videos, remove background and resize images with just one click. Content Scheduler : Plan, preview, schedule and publish to social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and more, quickly and easily.

: Plan, preview, schedule and publish to social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and more, quickly and easily. Brand Kits : Upload and share brand assets and easily use brand fonts, colors and logos on any design to speed up on-brand content creation.

: Upload and share brand assets and easily use brand fonts, colors and logos on any design to speed up on-brand content creation. Collaboration: Real-time co-editing and seamless review and commenting capabilities add speed to the creation process.



Adobe Express mobile app extends Creative Cloud capabilities to mobile Using the Adobe Express mobile app, Creative Cloud members can easily access, work on and edit creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Adobe Express, or add linked files that sync in Adobe Express as they edit in Creative Cloud apps. Subscribers have full access to all premium features in Adobe Express across desktop web and mobile.

Responsible AI, designed to be safe for commercial use Adobe Firefly generative AI is designed to be safe for commercial use. Firefly also includes Content Credentials on assets created using features powered by Adobe Firefly to indicate that generative AI was used, bringing more trust and transparency to digital content. Content Credentials are details that serve as a digital "nutrition label." They can show information including a creator's name, creation date, tools used for creation and any edits made. Powered by free, open-source technology from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), this data is designed to remain associated with generative content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content. Availability The new Adobe Express mobile app in beta is available for free on Android and iOS devices. Learn more about device eligibility here. During the beta, premium features are available at no cost. Android users can download the new Adobe Express app in beta from the Google Play store. Due to Apple's restrictions on the number of beta users, iOS users can sign up here and Adobe will guide selected participants through the process. The new mobile app in beta will be available in most countries and many languages. See here for more details. About Adobe Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307005588/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]