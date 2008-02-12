TMCnet News
New Adobe Express Mobile App Brings Firefly Generative AI Models Directly into Mobile Workflows
Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) released the new Adobe Express mobile app for Android and iOS in beta with groundbreaking Adobe Firefly generative AI and new mobile editing capabilities that make it even faster to turn creative ideas into standout content on-the-go. Adobe Express is powered by decades of Adobe's world-class imaging, video and design technologies. With Firefly Generative Fill, Text to Image and Text Effects, plus quick and simple video editing features embedded directly into mobile workflows, the Adobe Express mobile app is revolutionizing standout content creation for everyone.
"Millions of users around the world are turning to Adobe Express to create more content than ever before - more than doubling the number of creations ever made in just the last year," said Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe. "The new Adobe Express mobile app puts Firefly - our generative AI models - front and center, giving users unprecedented ways to create videos, designs, photos and images that stand out."
The all-in-one, AI content creation app for everyone
Using the Adobe Express mobile app, Creative Cloud members can easily access, work on and edit creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Adobe Express, or add linked files that sync in Adobe Express as they edit in Creative Cloud apps. Subscribers have full access to all premium features in Adobe Express across desktop web and mobile.
Responsible AI, designed to be safe for commercial use
Adobe Firefly generative AI is designed to be safe for commercial use. Firefly also includes Content Credentials on assets created using features powered by Adobe Firefly to indicate that generative AI was used, bringing more trust and transparency to digital content. Content Credentials are details that serve as a digital "nutrition label." They can show information including a creator's name, creation date, tools used for creation and any edits made. Powered by free, open-source technology from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), this data is designed to remain associated with generative content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content.
Availability
The new Adobe Express mobile app in beta is available for free on Android and iOS devices. Learn more about device eligibility here. During the beta, premium features are available at no cost. Android users can download the new Adobe Express app in beta from the Google Play store. Due to Apple's restrictions on the number of beta users, iOS users can sign up here and Adobe will guide selected participants through the process. The new mobile app in beta will be available in most countries and many languages. See here for more details.
About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.
