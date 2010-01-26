[March 06, 2024] New SAFECode Member Council to Ensure Greater Industry Collaboration on Software Security Tweet

SAFECode has announced a new Member Council to direct its industry-led efforts to advance software security practices. Chaired by John Heimann, Vice President of Security Program Management at Oracle, and Vice Chaired by Manuel Ifland, Principal Industrial Cybersecurity Consultant at Siemens Energy, the Member Council will manage operations for SAFECode. Composed of SAFECode member representatives, the Member Council will function as the primary operational and decision-making body for SAFECode. The group's responsibilities will include setting priorities, establishing workgroups, approving work products for publication, developing budgets, and approving new members. "We are excited to introduce the Member Council, which further empowers SAFECode members to shape the direction and initiatives of the organization," said Steve Lipner, Executive Director of SAFECode. "John Heimann and Manuel Ifland bring invaluable experience to their roles, and we're thrilled to have them lead our efforts to promote effective software security practices and drive industry collaboration." John Heimann brings extensive experience in cybersecurity and a proven track record of driving security initiatives to his role. "It's an honor to serve as Chair of the SAFECode Member Council," said Heimann. "In this role, I am committed to working closely with members to foster collaboration and drive innovation in software security practices. Together, we will continue to advance the industry's efforts to enhace the security of the greater technology ecosystem and protect against emerging threats."



Based in Europe, Member Council Vice Chair Manuel Ifland's deep understanding of industrial cybersecurity and his strategic insights will contribute significantly to the council's objectives. "We believe that the SAFECode Member Council will facilitate more dynamic and responsive decision-making, enabling us to address evolving challenges and opportunities more effectively," said Ifland. "We look forward to the valuable contributions of our members as we embark on this new chapter in our efforts to increase information sharing and industry collaboration on software security."

Organizations interested in advancing software security practices are encouraged to join SAFECode, where business and technical leaders collaborate and exchange insights and strategies to elevate best practices. SAFECode's single membership model offers equal rights and obligations for all members for one fee and provides a unique private and protected space for software security managers to engage their teams with industry peers, tackle technical challenges, and promote ongoing professional growth. The SAFECode Member Council is responsible for reviewing and approving membership applications. Learn more about membership at https://safecode.org/join-safecode/. About SAFECode The Software Assurance Forum for Excellence in Code (SAFECode) is a non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to increasing trust in information and communications technology products and services through the advancement of effective software assurance methods. SAFECode is a global, industry-led effort to identify and promote best practices for developing and delivering more secure and reliable software, hardware and services. For more information, please visit www.safecode.org. Follow SAFECode on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306489369/en/

