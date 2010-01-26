[March 05, 2024] New Parts Identification Tool Backed by AI Increases Equipment Uptime in Foodservice Equipment Repair Tweet

Today Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice equipment parts, announced the launch of PartPredictor, a digital tool that utilizes the power of real-world data from millions of successful technician repairs to identify the right OEM parts for needed repairs. The artificial intelligence (AI)-backed solution helps service companies find and identify the right parts faster than ever by accurately predicting the most frequently used parts for specific equipment issues. PartPredictor is the first tool of its kind designed specifically for the commercial foodservice industry. PartPredictor's unique approach ensures that the recommendations provided are not just theoretical but based on millions of actual service calls where industry-leading technicians successfully resolved similar issues on identical equipment. Visitors to partstown.com can find the PartPredictor tool throughout the website. They can simply enter three key details: the manufacturer of the equipment, the model number, and the reported issue. They will then receive a list of the most frequently used parts to address their equipment issue, each accompanied by a "Fix Rate" indicating the percentage o successful repairs using that particular part.



"We are thrilled to introduce PartPredictor, a game-changing innovation that doubles down on our mission to provide our service company partners with the tools and resources they need to find mission-critical replacement parts quickly and efficiently, improving first call fix rates and reducing overall equipment downtime," said Emanuela Delgado, Senior Vice President of the Revolution, Parts Town's Red Lightning Group. "By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with first-hand data insights from technicians in the field, PartPredictor empowers service companies to identify the right OEM part with unprecedented efficiency." PartPredictor serves as a strategic tool for technicians and service companies. Technicians can use PartPredictor to plan ahead for the parts they need for repairs before heading on-site, enabling them to stock their trucks ahead of time. This proactive approach significantly increases the first-time fix rate and equipment uptime, delivering enhanced efficiency and satisfaction for both technicians, foodservice operators, and manufacturers.

The innovation behind PartPredictor is led by Red Lightning Group, a division of Parts Town Unlimited, solely focused on accelerating the pace of breakthrough innovation to support the foodservice industry and beyond. For more information about PartPredictor and to experience this groundbreaking tool, visit www.partstown.com/part-predictor. About Parts Town Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there's a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers. By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer's business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace. For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305524546/en/

