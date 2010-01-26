TMCnet News
New Survey Reveals Supply Chain Workers Spend Almost Two Days a Week Manually Tracking Data
Over three-fourths of supply chain executives do not have a predictive view of supply and demand to prepare for the next major supply chain disruption
AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A LeanDNA survey of 250 supply chain, inventory, and planning executives, conducted in collaboration with Wakefield Research, reveals startling inefficiencies in the supply chain sector. For example, supply chain professionals spend nearly 14 hours per week—almost two full workdays—manually tracking data. While most supply chain executives plan to increase investments in proactive supply chain management (92%), over three-fourths (76%) do not currently have a predictive view of supply and demand.
"In a rapidly evolving market, this inefficiency points to a significant loss in productivity and a barrier to effective day-to-day decision-making, not to mention grave concerns about their ability to prepare for the next major supply chain disruption," said Richard Lebovitz, CEO of LeanDNA, a leading intelligent supply chain execution platform.
More than four in five leaders (82%) agree that real-time data that does not provide actionable insights for decision-making is a waste of time and energy. While 82% report having some level of a real-time view of supply and demand, less than one in four (24%) have a predictive view, giving those companies a leg up when it comes to being able to take action and make decisions based on the insights.
Steps to Prepare for Disruptions
An impressive 86% of supply chain leaders report their organizations have already made major changes to their processes or tech stack to improve preparedness for the next major supply chain disruptions. Over one-third (33%) have gone through a complete overhaul. This includes 41% that diversified their supply base, 39% that identified new or better vendors, 36% that reskilled their workforce, and 32% that partnered with third-party logistics experts.
Supply chain executives are putting tech in place to support their people. More than a third (37%) have deployed digital twin and other simulation technologies and more than a quarter (26%) have added on to enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for more functionality.
Perhaps most importantly, leaders want to be able to see more clearly what they have now, and what could be on the horizon. More than two in five (41%) have increased supply chain visibility to prepare for the next major disruption.
Data can do more than prepare for disruptions, it can allow businesses to become more efficient with their resources. With real-time data that could inform their business decisions, supply chain executives say they could improve logistics and inventory management (47%), identify changes in demand (45%), and enhance collaboration (44%).
"As an intelligent supply chain platform that empowers manufacturers to prioritize and collaborate to resolve critical material shortages and excesses, LeanDNA enables teams with a single source of truth for managing complex global supply chains," said Lebovitz. "We help companies improve on-time delivery and working capital levels through inventory visibility, recommended actions, and real-time collaboration with suppliers."
This survey and report by LeanDNA and Wakefield Research is a wake-up call for the supply chain industry. As companies plan to increase their investment in preparedness, there is a clear opportunity to embrace advanced analytics. By doing so, businesses can not only save valuable time but also gain a predictive edge in an increasingly volatile global market.
