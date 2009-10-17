[February 29, 2024] New Online Course From Scrum Alliance® Educates Professionals for the AI-Integrated World of Work Tweet

As employers devote billions of dollars to artificial intelligence, Scrum Alliance, Inc., in partnership with Boostaro, wants to help professionals harness the full potential of AI to maximize their impact and upgrade their experiences with these tools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229111131/en/ Scrum Alliance launches AI & Agility: A Comprehensive Introduction, an online course that sees AI as an agile copilot that equips professionals to revolutionize how they deliver value. (Graphic: Business Wire) Scrum Alliance, the only nonprofit provider of the world's most recognizable scrum and agile certifications, is offering a new online course that equips professionals to: Be more effective at their jobs by understanding how AI tools work

Reap the time-saving benefits of AI-integrated tools and platforms

Build AI chat prompts that generate outputs they can actually use



Understand how agile principles complement AI integration



AI & Agility: A Comprehensive Introduction sees AI as an agile copilot that equips professionals to revolutionize how they deliver value. In particular, Scrum Alliance says agile team members are poised to partner and thrive with AI as its influence grows. Need for Online AI Course Buttressed by Survey Findings

The joint Scrum Alliance and Business Agility Institute report "Skills in the New World of Work" highlighted that the demand for AI-capable employees is expected to grow rapidly in the years ahead and the findings support the need for such a course. The report's survey of agile professionals and hiring managers also found that employers need to hire people with both technical and soft skills. In addition, the report stated that 55% of organizations will pay higher salaries for individuals with relevant agile certifications compared to a non-certified counterpart. Instructor Snehal Talati, the "AiAgileGuy," is a Certified Scrum Professional® (CSP®) with a decade of experience in consulting and coaching. He's deeply skilled in bioinformatics, machine learning, and AI. He says the course is ideal for those veterans and novices with agile teams, as they'll both see how a few simple agile ways of working can support AI tool utilization. Talati says, "This course bridges the gap between AI and agile practices, empowering professionals to harness AI's full potential for enhancing agile environments. As we navigate this rapidly evolving landscape, our commitment is to provide learners with the skills and knowledge to lead and responsibly innovate." "AI literacy is going to be a key skill for professionals across the globe in the years ahead," says Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "We see a strong synergy between AI and agility, and together they set the stage for a new standard in business excellence. Scrum Alliance has always been at the forefront of the changing world of work and our community can expect more courses that equip agile team members, project managers, software developers, and professionals across all lines of business with this critical skill set." The beginner-level, on-demand course requires no prerequisites, takes approximately 2.5 hours to complete, and graduates will receive a certificate. About Scrum Alliance, Inc. Founded in 2001, Scrum Alliance® is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the agile community. Scrum Alliance is a nonprofit association that has certified more than 1.4 million practitioners worldwide. Its mission is to advance real-world agility by equipping and inspiring the changemaker in everyone. For more information, please visit www.scrumalliance.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229111131/en/

