New Data from Wave Shows 70% of Digital Entrepreneurs Carry Financial and Mental Burdens
Survey finds business finances are number one source of stress for more than 75% of digital entrepreneurs
TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave, the one-stop money management solution for small businesses, today announced results of a study exploring mental health and well-being amongst U.S. digital entrepreneurs. The survey found that this subset of business owners, encompassing owners who have fewer than ten employees, and connect to prospects and customers primarily through online channels, face multiple hurdles to their mental well-being, from financial struggles to imposter syndrome, along with additional burdens faced by working parents.
The top contributing factors to mental health and stress levels are business finances (57%), followed by personal/family issues (49%), and work/life balance (47%). Access to funding (e.g. a grant, loan, line of credit) is the biggest source of financial stress among respondents, with 62% of business owners saying they’ve been turned down for funding. A recent report by the Association for Economic Opportunity cites systemic issues in microbusinesses’ ability to secure grants and loans, and points out that access to capital is a leading barrier to success. Grant programs can help address the funding gap, but community support and mentorship are also key to helping small businesses succeed.
Results also indicate the inextricable link between respondents’ personal identities and their work, with the vast majority (87%) citing that their own personal self-worth is tied to the success of their business.
The survey’s results point to a need for solutions from both corporations and communities. With 1 in 4 people worldwide contributing to the fast growing creator economy, and a record-breaking 5.4 million new businesses frmed in the U.S. alone in 2023 (a 56.7% increase from the number of new businesses formed in 2019), small business owners’ mental health is critical not only to business success, but to their ability to positively contribute to the overall economy.
“Digital entrepreneurs, including the fast-growing creator class, are a unique segment of the small business economy, nurturing and monetizing their craft while also managing all aspects of owning a business,” says Zahir Khoja, CEO, Wave. “Our survey highlights the stressors that impact their well-being, many of them unseen from the outside. It’s imperative that corporations and communities step up to help foster a healthier and more sustainable creator class through grants, affordable technology and financial literacy.”
Noteworthy findings include:
Technology, funding and community support key to empowering entrepreneurs
Wave’s one-stop money management platform empowers small businesses with tools purpose-built for solopreneurs, creators, freelancers and more. In May 2023, Wave, in partnership with the Shorty Awards, launched the inaugural Elevate Creatives Fund, designed to fuel creative entrepreneurship through a $120,000 USD grant that was recently distributed to six deserving recipients, including Alyson Stoner, founder of Movement Genius.
"Shining a light on the struggles faced by small business owners is an important first step given the worsening mental health crisis among entrepreneurs," said Alyson Stoner, Founder and CEO, Movement Genius. "I created Movement Genius to address the mental health crisis by creating solutions for populations, including small business owners, with the highest markers of stress and suffering. As an entrepreneur myself, I’ve had to bootstrap my company and find creative ways to generate revenue. Grant programs offered by companies like Wave can make a meaningful impact, and lessen the financial burden felt by so many newly starting out in business.*”
