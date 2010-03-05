[February 28, 2024] New guide for business helps companies to effectively address critical social justice issues Tweet

The Social Justice Guide for Business offers strategic, meaningful approaches for companies addressing inequality amidst political polarization WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing demand for companies to engage on a broad range of social and economic issues, BSR's Center for Business & Social Justice (CBSJ) introduces "The Social Justice Guide for Business: Moving Beyond Crisis to Action." The freely available, downloadable guide is designed to empower business leaders and practitioners in making strategic and enduring decisions related to their companies' engagement with social issues while also advancing social justice through thoughtful and purposeful corporate actions. Social justice encompasses many economic and social issues. Companies are often expected to take stances on social justice, including issues such as climate justice, democracy, economic inclusion, racial justice, access to healthcare, gender equity, LGBTIQ+ inclusion, caregiving and unionization. "Companies want to meet dynamic stakeholder expectations, operate in stable environments and have a level playing field," said Laura Gitman, Chief Impact Officer, BSR. "Thinking about corporate strategies through a social justice lens can bring about positive impact and stability for business in an uncertain world." CBSJ's three-part guide includes how companies currently engage on social issues, what a corporate social justice approach entails, and what companies can do to advance social justice. It also discusses six forms of corporate social justice engagement and provides links to existing tools and resources that are currently leveraged by corporate leaders in their social impact initiatives. "People tend to overlook the support systems essential for corporate leaders who aim to make a meaningful impact on social justice issues in their companies," says Jarrid Green, Co-Director, Center for Business and Social Justice. "Behind the flashy brand logos and household names are real people who, like their peers in other sectors, operate with relatively limited resources yet hope to steward social impact strategie that produce positive, lasting results for communities. This guide aims to support their efforts."



From climate change to geopolitical conflicts and more, there are converging crises that saturate corporate bandwidth today. Consumers, workers and investors are demanding that businesses take urgent and meaningful action. By a 4:1 margin , workers in the U.S. want to be a part of a business that promotes social justice.

report being satisfied with their job at companies where their leaders speak up about critical events and issues. Nine in 10 investors believe a company has a responsibility to play a role in addressing societal problems that are important to customers, employees, and investors. "In the midst of Black History Month, Women's History Month, ongoing organized retaliatory efforts focused on businesses and an election year, the Center developed this resource to take companies through the steps of what a social justice approach looks like," says Jen Stark, Co-Director, Center for Business and Social Justice. "This guide equips business leaders to go beyond performative responses in reaction to flashpoints, and instead prepares companies to embrace strategic approaches to these issues. It also names the broader systemic changes needed - which companies can support - to achieve enduring progress.

Business leaders who are intrigued by the contents of the Guide and are ready for more hands-on support can reach out to BSR directly . The Center is able to bring companies together as peers using BSR's Act. Enable. Influence. framework with a focus on issue-based cohorts – gender equity, racial equity, worker well-being, climate justice and civic engagement. The Guide was informed by focus groups with dozens of BSR members and civil society partners, conducted over the course of 24 months, in addition to a member-wide survey. The Guide is the first authoritative social justice framework made available to the private sector that offers a sustained, intentional approach and reflects insights across BSR's staff as well as the Center's Advisory Council. The full list of acknowledgements is here . Click here to download "The Social Justice Guide for Business: Moving Beyond Crisis to Action." About The Center for Business and Social Justice

The Center for Business & Social Justice (CBSJ) at BSR is committed to reshaping the private sector's engagement with social justice and equity. Serving as a forum for collaborative engagement and strengthened collective action, CBSJ focuses on five critical issues: gender equity, racial equity, worker well-being, civic engagement, and climate justice. About BSR

BSR is a sustainable business network and consultancy focused on creating a world in which all people can thrive on a healthy planet. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, BSR provides its 300+ member companies with insight, advice, and collaborative initiatives to help them see a changing world more clearly, create long-term value, and scale impact. Media Contact

