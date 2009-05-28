TMCnet News
New Research from Braze Reveals Critical Insights on Craft of Customer Engagement and How that Helps 85% of Top Brands Surpass their Revenue Goals
Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today released its fourth annual Global Customer Engagement Review, examining customer engagement trends over the past year. The report dives into the evolving world of customer engagement, uncovering what marketers need to know-from the rise of new AI tools, to the challenges associated with supporting truly cohesive experiences across platforms and channels. Also included is the Braze Customer Engagement Index which assesses the maturity of brands in terms of their customer engagement activities-showing that 85% of brands that successfully embrace the craft of customer engagement to power first-party relationships exceeded their revenue goals in 2023.
"Today's marketers are facing growing expectations from an increasingly connected consumer, who expects value in exchange for their attention," said Astha Malik, Chief Business Officer of Braze. "Marketers are utilizing the power of AI to ignite creativity and craft personalized experiences that resonate with today's consumer. And by tapping into valuable first-party data and fostering cross-functional collaboration, marketers can transform this data into captivating campaigns that build loyalty and growth."
This year's report uncovered key trends, including:
Marketers are embracing AI, but can use it to more effectively bridge the gap between creativity and ROI:
Creating personalized experiences requires a unified customer view and first-party data agility:
The 2024 Global Customer Engagement Review also shares findings across five different industries-financial services, health and wellness, media and entertainment, QSR and delivery, and retail and e-commerce-and case studies featuring e.l.f. Cosmetics, Joe & the Juice, Second Dinner, Sonder, and Wealthsimple. Each industry breakdown also features insights and tactics for how marketers can uplevel their customer engagement strategy to drive retention and business value.
Notable industry findings include:
Read the full report and download the 2024 Global Customer Engagement Review.
Survey Methodology
The Braze Customer Engagement Review survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,900 marketing executives with a minimum title of VP, working at B2C companies with an annual revenue of $10M across three global regions: The Americas (Brazil, Mexico, and the US), APAC (Australia, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea), and EMEA (France, Germany, Spain, the UAE, and the UK). The survey was conducted December 5-15, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey. Global quotas of at least 100 respondents were set for each of the following industries: CPG, financial services/FinTech, health and wellness, media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce, and QSR and on-demand food/beverage delivery.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated performance of, and benefits from, certain customer engagement strategies, including those powered by the Braze platform and products. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results are included in Braze's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 7, 2023 and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About Braze
Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News Best Technology Companies to Work For, is a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, and was named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Braze is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.
