New Streaming Platform 'BLKFAM' Launches with Bias-Free Content for Black Families

BLKFAM, partnered with Whoopi Goldberg, is the first and only Black-owned, Black-focused family streaming platform with empowering and diverse content NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLKFAM, the first and only Black-owned, Black-focused family streaming platform, launches today. BLKFAM entertains, educates, and celebrates Black American family-friendly content, sharing authentic, inclusive stories incorporating radical diversity, equity, inclusion and empowerment, with compelling original series, animation, syndicated shows, documentaries and more. Founded by digital media veteran Larry Adams, the ad-supported, free streaming service launches with equity partner Whoopi Goldberg. BLKFAM fills a major gap in the streaming market: Recent Nielsen data reveals that despite being the demographic that consumes the most media and TV, Black audiences still feel misrepresented or underrepresented in mainstream media. The report reveals that Black Americans are more likely than the general population to access three or more streaming services: Black audiences are underserved consumers, despite over indexing for using free streaming services compared to the total market. BLKFAM addresses this underserved market by bringing family-friendly, data-backed unbiased content to streaming. BLKFAM launches with an extensive content library including over 20 syndicated series, 1000+ hours of new animation titles, dozens of new animated characters of color and diverse gender experiences, and hundreds of hours of original music driven content. Ten new original live action ad animated series are in development to premiere on the platform throughout the year. BLKFAM's content spans investigative journalism and news, fitness and wellness series, Black history, childrens' and adult animation, sitcoms and reality shows, and music programs – all through the lens of the Black experience.



"Black culture and content is so often stereotyped, siloed or written off – so I wanted to create a platform where my kids and I can be entertained without having to face those same daily biases," says Larry Adams, Founder and CEO of BLKFAM. "By curating authentic content – proven through data and AI – primarily from Black storytellers, we've built a service reflecting true inclusion and diversity, where Black parents and children especially can feel holistically represented." EGOT winner, business mogul and Black icon Whoopi Goldberg has signed on as Equity Partner alongside Tom Leonardis, President of Whoop, Inc., and will be steering the creative development of various programming exclusive to the platform. Whoopi says, "I am honored to partner with BLKFAM to assist in the creative direction of curated diverse content – for Black culture to be brought to broader audiences."

BLKFAM has partnered with The Africa Channel to bring content amplifying stories from the global Black diaspora to the new platform. Additional content partners include PLAYWATCH KIDS and ATTN:, who are developing educational, fun and empowering shows in animation and documentary styles that center on ethnic and culturally diverse characters, including Gabby Galactic, Marvelous Light, Black History Beats, Kembe and many more. "We are extremely excited to be partnering with BLKFAM – we feel this is a historic moment for families across the globe," says Jimmy Jenkins, owner at Playwatch, Inc. "Ultimately this platform will impact our children, and our childrens' children." Beginning today, BLKFAM is available on iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio, and LG. To learn more, visit https://www.blkfam.tv/ . About BLKFAM

BLKFAM isn't your typical streaming platform: it's the spot where Black American family-friendly entertainment comes to life. BLKFAM is for the Black American family – sharing authentic, inclusive stories through the lens of the Black experience. Black-owned and Black-focused, BLKFAM is all about celebrating Black heritage and culture in a way that's fresh and real, and free of stereotypes for young Black viewers. The ad-supported, free streaming service is made up of a mix of compelling original content, animation, documentaries and some of our favorite syndicated series from the past. About Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi?Goldberg is one of an elite group of artists who have won the Grammy, Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and a Tony. She is a bestselling author, prolific producer, and successful entrepreneur, and she is recognized worldwide for her humanitarian endeavors. Born and raised in New York City, she performed in San Diego and the Bay Area. It was there that she created the characters which became "The Spook Show" and evolved into her hit Broadway show, Grammy Award-winning album and the HBO special that helped launch her career. Spanning decades, Whoopi's credits include roles in the well-known films?The Color Purple,?Sister Act,?and?Ghost, and she appeared in and co-produced the critically-acclaimed 2022 feature film?Till. She is the author of Bits and Pieces, due out May 7th, and the Graphic Comic, The Change, due Summer 2024. Media Contact:

