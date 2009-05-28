[February 26, 2024] New Research Finds 9 out of 10 Enterprises Experience Challenges Integrating AI into Their Tech Stack Tweet

Over 90% of enterprises are currently experiencing limitations integrating AI into their tech stack, according to new research released today by Tray.io, creator of the AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS. Almost three quarters of companies (73%) report that more than half of the apps in their tech stack have AI capabilities or AI-augmented features, and 96% plan to use these features to improve process efficiency and employee productivity, increase customer satisfaction rates and reduce costs. However, this rapid proliferation of AI within existing SaaS apps is causing significant integration pains, including challenges with provisioning and on-going management, lack of AI implementation frameworks and issues surrounding change management within the organization. Further complicating the issue, there is a stark disconnect between executives and practitioners in regards to AI implementation strategies. Almost half of enterprise executives (48%) indicate that their organization's AI implementation strategy for the next year is focused on building strong integrations between their internal SaaS apps and AI, while close to 20% of practitioners state their organization doesn't have an AI strategy as it relates to their tech stack and internal business processes. With Businesses Swimming in a Sea of SaaS, Lack of Clear and Aligned AI Integration Strategies Could Hinder Progress Organizations face a tech stack doomsday as the wave of AI-enabled SaaS apps threatens progress. SaaS bloat remains a challenge with 55% of companies reporting that they have more than 50 SaaS apps in their tech stack and 37% stating they have more than 100. Compounding this issue, most apps now offer some sort of AI functionality - 73% of respondents state that more than half of the apps in their tech stack have AI capabilities or AI-augmented features, and 40% of respondents plan to use the built-in AI features for more than half of their SaaS apps. "Enterprises embarking on their AI implementation journeys will be challenged with managing the functionality of dozens of different AI features without causing conflicts between connected apps and unifying their technical teams while being careful not to overwhelm them," observed Rich Waldron, CEO and co-founder of Tray.io. "Properly harnessing the power of AI in a safe and effective way requires companies to centralize on a solution built for the age of AI, and use it as the control center where precise decisions can be made about where and how to infuse AI into business processes for the best outcomes." Moreover, there is a disconnect between the C-suite and practitioners when it comes to AI implementation initiatives. Almost half (48%) of enterprise executives state that their organization's AI implementation strategy for the next 12 months will be focused on building strong integrations between their internal SaaS apps and AI. As part of their AI business process strategy, over half (57%) of executives intend to use the app-specific AI for each SaaS app in their tech stack. In contrast, only 32% of practitioners and team leads state this will be the primary focus for their organization - and almost 20% of practitioners state their organizations don't have an AI strategy as it relates to their tech stack and internal business processes. "While the Autonomous Enterprise is the desired end state for all orgnizations, going down the path of implementing the AI features of every SaaS app will undoubtedly lead to a new slew of unintended consequences. To move forward with AI integration in a sustainable way, enterprises will need to centralize on a single platform that simplifies development and ongoing management," continued Waldron.



As businesses work on integrating AI, respondents are currently experiencing significant barriers, including provisioning and ongoing management, a lack of implementation frameworks and difficulties handling change management. Depending on seniority, the top limitations cited are challenges with provisioning and on-going management, change management within the organization, processes being too dependent on developers, lack of implementation frameworks, and AI features being either hard to experiment and prototype with or too costly and time-intensive to integrate. While enterprises build out their AI implementation strategies, data governance and employee skill sets are top of mind. When implementing AI, organizations cite managing data governance, compliance, security and trust; lack of familiarity with AI tooling; and lack of workforce skills and access to employees with relevant skill sets as the top three challenges.

Additionally, almost one-third (32%) of executives anticipate encountering employee pushback as they implement AI in the enterprise. Enterprises are Optimistic About the Potential of AI to Improve Efficiency, Enhance Productivity and Boost Customer Satisfaction Despite the difficult road ahead, survey respondents report they are optimistic about the potential impact of AI to revolutionize business operations, with top anticipated benefits cited as improving process efficiency, enhancing employee productivity and boosting customer satisfaction rates. IT is universally identified as the number one practice that can most benefit from the application of AI, followed by Product Development and Engineering and Customer Service and Success. Across the board, the top three ways respondents plan to personally use AI in their own roles are: Adding AI to improve or enhance internal business processes for themselves and other departments

Using AI to automate manual work or business processes

Improving everyday decision-making for their department Respondents indicate that, in the future, they expect AI to enhance their productivity, simplify daily tasks and facilitate faster decision-making, as well as provide templates and frameworks that help them improve their job performance. "The 2024 AI Implementation Strategies in the Enterprise survey not only sheds light on the current state of AI integration strategies - including the anticipated benefits of AI and expected challenges - but also emphasizes the urgent need for a unified solution to address the impending management challenges companies will face as they integrate AI into their business processes to increase productivity and gain competitive advantage," concluded Waldron. For more information: Visit Tray.io

Explore Tray.io's new API Management and composability capabilities Survey Methodology The Tray.io 2024 AI Implementation Strategies in the Enterprise survey findings are based on the results of an online survey that examined the opinions of 1,044 U.S.-based business professionals at organizations with 1,000 or more employees, including: 233 practitioners, 139 team leads, 255 managers/senior managers, 120 directors/department heads, 90 presidents/vice presidents/senior vice presidents and 207 C-level executives. ??About Tray.io Tray.io is an AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS that speeds time-to-integration from months to days, in a single platform. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. Enterprises not born in the digital age are challenged with modernizing their approach to integration - a must for achieving competitive advantage. Unlike other iPaaS products, which are expensive, complex, code-only and slow, the Tray Universal Automation Cloud seamlessly connects systems and processes to simplify the enterprise tech stack and break down the departmental barriers hindering the pace of digital transformation. With three experiences to choose from - developers in Tray Code, business technologists in the low-code Tray Build environment or managers and front-line employees through a no-code natural language experience in Tray Chat - enterprises benefit from transformational capabilities across process automation, data integration, connectivity and ecosystem activation. In addition to the growing mandate to develop AI strategies for the enterprise, the convergence of integration modernization and AI is a once-in-a-career opportunity for IT leaders to unify their integration platforms and increase execution velocity. The Universal Automation Cloud is powered by Tray Merlin AI, a unique platform-level intelligence layer that infuses AI into every experience, so companies can accelerate integration delivery at every level and across every team by leveraging AI across the end-to-end experience, from augmented development to on-demand chat-first automation. Underpinned by an Enterprise Core, the Tray Universal Automation Cloud delivers the foundational composability, elasticity, observability, governance, security and control required for companies to quickly and collaboratively develop integrations and automations at scale. Love your work. Automate the rest.™ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226935557/en/

