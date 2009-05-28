[February 26, 2024] New Rent.com Feature Helps Renters Understand True Cost of Renting Tweet

Rent. Group, a leading online rental marketplace, today announced its "Total Cost of Renting" feature, which makes it simple for renters to budget for their move and avoid unexpected fees. Prospective renters can now use Rent.com to view a detailed breakdown of their entire financial commitment, going beyond the monthly rent to include other costs such as monthly utilities, pet and parking fees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226592602/en/ Rent.'s new Total Cost of Renting feature shows a full financial picture of renting and its associated costs. (Graphic: Business Wire) Rent. is the first rental listing site to display electricity estimates to prospective renters. The feature is now available on every Rent.com listing and is coming soon to all listings on ApartmentGuide.com. "We make it easy to find a rental that fits your budget and lifestyle," said Nishant Phadnis, Rent.'s chief product officer. "Nobody appreciates a surprise fee or unexpected deposit. This toolgives the renter a complete look at the costs of every property, reducing the stress and burden of moving. The addition of this feature alongside our existing rental tools-like aerial property views, Walk Scores, and ratings and reviews-supports our goal of providing renters everything they need for a seamless renting experience."



The feature empowers renters with a deeper understanding of the financial commitment involved in renting and allows them to make better-informed decisions about where to live. It also helps prospective renters avoid unexpected costs by making it clear what they'll be expected to pay up front, and their total ongoing monthly commitments. When a user clicks the "Total Costs & Fees" tab on any rental listing, they'll see two cost estimates. The estimated total monthly cost includes the rent, amenity fees, utilities, pet rent, and parking fees a tenant can expect to pay each month. The estimated one-time fees represent all costs renters can expect to pay before moving in, including security deposits as well as application and admin fees.

The feature supports property managers and owners who want to foster a culture of transparency with renters. By providing cost information up front, property managers promote trust and accountability throughout the rental process, which helps them fill vacancies faster. To search for rental properties and learn more about the cost of renting, visit www.rent.com. About Rent: Rent. is a two-sided marketplace and scalable marketing platform that modernizes the entire renting experience, matching the right property with the right renter, at the right time. Through its network of websites, including Rent.com, Apartmentguide.com, Rentals.com, as well as their mobile apps and strategic agreements, including with Realtor.com®, Rent. clients can reach and engage millions of renters with dynamic property listings, advanced search filters, and renter-friendly planning tools. In addition, Rent. offers tailor-made renter marketing solutions such as search engine marketing, lead nurturing through chatbots and client automation tools, reputation management through ratings and reviews, and social media monitoring and marketing. This, paired with advanced search filtering and an optimized consumer app and site experience, enables Rent. to match renters with their perfect place. Rent. is operated by Rent Group Inc., a subsidiary of Redfin Corporation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226592602/en/

