[February 23, 2024]

New Poll Finds 78% of West Virginians Support E-Verify Bill Currently in WV Senate

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New polling from Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA reveals that West Virginians overwhelmingly support a bipartisan bill -- which already passed the House of Delegates and is under consideration in the Senate -- that'd require most employers to use the federal E-Verify system to ensure they hire only legal workers.

"E-Verify would prevent West Virginia from becoming the next destination spot for illegal immigrants," said James Massa, CEO of NumbersUSA. "It would effectively shut off the jobs magnet that draws migrants to seek illegal employment in West Virginia."

The poll found that 78% of likely West Virginia voters, including 82% of Republicans, 70% of Democrats, and 80% of independents, think the Mountain State should mandate E-Verify for all employers.