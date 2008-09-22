[February 22, 2024] New York City Recognizes Channel V Media for 15 Years Creating Awareness and Growth for New York City Businesses and Tech Leaders Tweet

Channel V Media (CVM), a communications strategy and PR firm that builds market momentum for both established enterprises and emerging venture-backed innovators, has been recognized by the City of New York for 15 years of creating national awareness for New York City-based companies. Channel V Media works with companies across industries with a critical mass of clients in the New York technology space. The company's growth has paralleled the evolution of New York's thriving technology scene. For more than 15 years, CVM has worked with local, national, and international companies to transform how they position themselves against competitors and secure disproportionate U.S. media coverage. In New York City, this work has drawn significant attention to innovation originating in the city-reinforcing its role as a business and financial capital. In 2016, the company notably created national awareness for early use cases of artificial intelligence in business-at a time when mainstream media was skeptical about practical business applications of AI. Channel V Media's work to transform New York City companies' local presences into national and international news has directly inflenced investments, product adoption, IPOs and acquisitions by companies including Google and Oracle.



"Established in 2008 and based in Manhattan's dynamic Chelsea neighborhood, Channel V Media has strengthened our vital business community by providing customized strategic communications, marketing and public relations services to emerging and established companies operating in a variety of sectors, including advertising, consumer products, finance, health care, hospitality, retail and technology," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "I applaud everyone on CVM's team for their efforts to boost our economy and empower innovative entrepreneurs and corporate leaders in the five boroughs and beyond." In addition to driving external awareness for companies founded in New York City, Channel V Media has leveraged its own New York City roots to introduce international companies to the U.S. market. From Canada to Europe, the Middle East, Asia and beyond, CVM has helped organizations around the world navigate the nuances of American media to position their brands for success with U.S. audiences.

"We spend a lot of time bringing awareness to the work that other companies are doing and often forget to take a moment to honor what we've built," said Gretel Going, Founder of Channel V Media. "Thank you to Eric Adams and the City of New York for giving us an opportunity to reflect on what we've achieved since deciding to open our doors in New York City, now almost 16 years ago." Throughout its 15-year history, CVM's work has been recognized by Forbes, Entrepreneur, Ragan's PR Daily, the American Business Awards, the International Public Relations Network and more. Its communications and public relations expertise encompasses a range of services including media relations, content creation, media training, executive thought leadership and brand development. ### About Channel V Media Founded in 2008, Channel V Media (CVM) is a communications strategy and PR firm that specializes in building market momentum for companies ranging from Fortune 500 industry leaders to emerging venture-backed innovators. CVM builds awareness for companies and their products, develops C-suite leaders into industry visionaries, positions clients to be among the most vocal in high-value conversations and drives inbound leads. Current and past clients include Grapeshot + Oracle, Innovid, Everseen, IBM, Albert Technologies, Pernod Ricard, Embroker, Fortune & Frame and others. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222269908/en/

