[February 21, 2024] New York Life and Major League Baseball Forge Multi-Year Partnership, Including Support of Little League Baseball and Softball Tweet

New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, Major League Baseball (MLB), and Little League International today announced that New York Life is expanding its long-term commitment to baseball and youth sports to become the Official Financial Guidance Partner of Major League Baseball. This multi-year partnership between three iconic organizations with deep-rooted values aims to build deeper connections with fans and families - and make a lasting impact on the communities we serve. Beginning this year, New York Life will become the Presenting Sponsor of the National First Game Certificate Program and a Sponsor of MLB at Rickwood Field, hosted at the oldest professional ballpark in the United States and former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues. As part of the multi-year partnership, New York Life has also been named an Official Sponsor of Little League and the Little League World Series, as well as the Presenting Sponsor of the MLB Little League Classic held each August in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. "New York Life agents help individuals and families throughout the U.S. protect what matters most and build financially secure futures," said Aaron Ball, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of New York Life's Foundational Business. "Baseball, our great American pastime, embodies people's hopes and dreams and unites fans of all backgrounds and ages. This partnership enables us to celebrate our shared values and develop opportunities for fans to engage with New York Life." As part of this partnership, New York Life and MLB will host exclusive fan engagement events, offer giveaways, celebrate our communities, and support the growth of the game at the youth level. Fans can look forward to exciting opportunities to interact with their favorite teams, players, and financial professionals throughout the baseball season. "Baseball has always been more than just a game - our sport is an experience for millions of fans that creates core memories, especially for young people," said Noah Garden, Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media, Major League Baseball. "We are proud to partner with New York Life, a company that understands the importance of family and making a positive impact on communities." Over the coming years, New York Life and Major League Baseball will partner to: Honor young fans' attendance of their first-ever baseball game through the National First Game Certificate Program;

Recognize the best youth athletes as they compete in the Little League World Series and enjoy the unique atmosphere of the MLB Little League Classic;

Celebrate the history of Black baseball at MLB at Rickwood Field; and

Create opportunities to deliver financial education by connecting New York Life's more than 12,000 financial professionals across the country to local Little League Baseball and Softball programs in their communities. "Through this partnership, we are continuing to support our agents' efforts to build relationships with clients across the country," said Amy Hu, Chief Marketing Officer, New York Life. "We're excited by the opportunity to foster regular digital, stadium, and in person connections that resonate with our key client segments." For more information visit www.newyorklife.com.



ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2

1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/5/2023. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 11/17/2023: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations, and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com. ABOUT LITTLE LEAGUE Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221144555/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]