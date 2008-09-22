[February 21, 2024] New A.I. Visual Branding Solution Announced For Financial Marketers Tweet

A.I-powered image service Images of Substance empowers marketers to take control of their visual branding while minimizing reliance on costly stock imagery

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Substance Strategy & Creative , a leading provider of marketing solutions for financial institutions, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking new offering, Images of Substance . Powered by artificial intelligence (A.I.), Images of Substance revolutionizes the way financial marketers approach visual branding and content creation with a tool that allows them to differentiate their brand visually, increase control over image selection and significantly reduce stock imagery expenses with a savings of 50 to 75 percent. "We developed Images of Substance in direct response to the feedback from our clients, who consistently expressed frustration with the limitations of traditional financial stock imagery," said span >Phil Edelstein, founder of Substance Strategy & Creative. "Recognizing the challenges it posed in terms of brand differentiation and cost, we set out to create a solution that addresses these pain points directly. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Images of Substance offers a comprehensive and innovative approach to visual branding, empowering financial marketers to achieve greater creativity, control, and cost-effectiveness."



Creating a custom image library is quick and convenient. Through a collaborative process, Substance will work directly with clients to define the brand's image style and editorial theme. In as little as six weeks, marketers will have a custom image style that fits and differentiates their brand and a library of 20, 35 or 60 starter images. Clients will also be able to create new images in the future through an A.I. powered custom image generator that understands and uses the brand's image guidelines, further enabling brand consistency and lowering dependance on stock image and costs. To learn more interested marketers and organizations should visit here to schedule an initial consultation.

About Substance Strategy & Creative

Substance Strategy & Creative is a branding and marketing agency built for the financial services sector. With clients overseeing over $1.5 trillion in assets, Substance helps asset management, wealth management, fintech and insurance companies across the country to develop effective messaging strategies, go-to-market approaches and digital experiences. Learn more at: havesubstance.com. MEDIA CONTACT:

LINDSAY DOYLE

GRIMM & GROVE COMMUNICATIONS

215-275-6541 | 373257@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ai-visual-branding-solution-announced-for-financial-marketers-302066904.html SOURCE Substance Creative

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]