[February 21, 2024] New digital benchmarking research identifies Citi, Chase, Bank of America and U.S. Bank as top for credit card digital experience Tweet

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Corporate Insight (CI) identifies Citi and Chase as the top performers in credit card website and mobile app experiences, respectively. The 2024 Credit Card Website and Mobile Experience Benchmark reports evaluate 14 leading card issuers across 250 desktop and mobile attributes to provide a detailed view of how firms compare in terms of design, functionality and usability. The research finds that websites generally outscore mobile apps in terms of functionality, with many apps underperforming in key areas like account information, rewards and support.



"In a very competitive field, Citi is the leader in website experience, with Bank of America and Chase taking second and third, respectively," says Olivia Jack, Credit Card Research Manager at Corporate Insight. "Citi's web portal stands out in several areas, including Card Servicing – which includes payment capabilities – and Design & Navigation. In terms of mobile apps, Chase takes first place, followed by Citi and U.S. Bank tied for second place. Chase excels in Account Information, offering strong account and transaction details in-app along with well-designed statements."

As part of the Credit Card Experience Benchmarks, CI surveyed over 3,300 consumers in October 2023 to understand how they use card digital platforms. The survey found that cardholders who prefer the website tend to be older, with more than half (52%) being Baby Boomer age or above, while 73% of cardholders who prefer the mobile app were Generation X or younger. Sixty-six percent of mobile app users said they log into the app multiple times per week, while just 43% of website users log into their card issuer's site this often. "Card mobile apps often lack capabilities that are available on desktop sites," says Julianna Sansevero, Senior Analyst at Corporate Insight. "The average Benchmark score for Mobile App is 60 out of 100, while the Website average score is 66 out of 100. This is a gap that issuers must address, as younger customers have high digital expectations and clearly prefer to interact via mobile apps." Categories analyzed in the Credit Card Benchmarks included: Account Information

Card Servicing

Design & Navigation

Profile & Settings

Rewards

Support

Prospect Experience (Website only) Issuers featured in the studies are: American Express

Bank of America

Barclays

Capital One

Chase

Citi

Citizens Bank

Discover

PNC

Synchrony

TD Bank

U.S. Bank

USAA

Wells Fargo About Corporate Insight Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace. For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with an analyst, contact: Patrick Flood 646-876-7535 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-digital-benchmarking-research-identifies-citi-chase-bank-of-america-and-us-bank-as-top-for-credit-card-digital-experience-302066382.html SOURCE Corporate Insight

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]