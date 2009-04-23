[February 20, 2024] New Collaborative Developer Tool, Multiplayer, Launches Public Beta Tweet

After months in development, Multiplayer, a collaborative tool for teams that work on system design and distributed software, today announced its public beta. Multiplayer provides real-time visualizations, architecture observability, version control, design reviews and more to transform how engineering teams design, develop and manage distributed systems. With its unique visual interface, Multiplayer enables engineering teams to collaborate on the most complex and multi-layered backend software platforms. It provides a full picture of an entire architecture with all of its components and dependencies. Existing solutions, such as whiteboards, old-style diagramming tools or service catalogs are just not adequate to meet the complex requirements of today's backend software platforms. In the beta version of Multiplayer, teams will have access to the following features: Effortless Architecture Visualization: Illustrates how all the pieces in a system fit together from high level system design to individual components, with their metadata, integrations, and dependencies.

Illustrates how all the pieces in a system fit together from high level system design to individual components, with their metadata, integrations, and dependencies. Architecture Version Control: Visualizes system diffs and changes, without having to dig through code. Creates brnches, shows changes, and understands the effects on the system.

Visualizes system diffs and changes, without having to dig through code. Creates brnches, shows changes, and understands the effects on the system. Seamless Cross-team Collaboration: Enables teams to share designs, discuss architecture changes and give feedback anytime, anywhere.

Enables teams to share designs, discuss architecture changes and give feedback anytime, anywhere. Streamlined System Design Reviews: Makes changes safely with insight into how they could affect distributed architecture; and socializes them across teams.

Makes changes safely with insight into how they could affect distributed architecture; and socializes them across teams. Contextual Views: Visualizes complex systems with the right level of detail depending on the audience: developers, architects, dev-ops, QA and business leaders.

Visualizes complex systems with the right level of detail depending on the audience: developers, architects, dev-ops, QA and business leaders. A Single Source of Truth for your System Information: Creates a single, secure location for assets and a 360° view of the entire system including architecture diagrams, sketches, decision records, APIs, repos, and more.

Creates a single, secure location for assets and a 360° view of the entire system including architecture diagrams, sketches, decision records, APIs, repos, and more. SaaS Sprawl Mapping and Management: Creates a comprehensive software component catalog to track services and systems. Developers can see everything they need and team leads can visualize the company's entire technology landscape.



To sign up for the Multiplayer beta, you can visit www.multiplayer.app.

About Multiplayer: Multiplayer is a collaborative tool for teams that work on system design and distributed software. Started in 2023 by Steph and Thomas Johnson, Multiplayer brings all the elements of backend software design, development and management into one platform. Teams can create a single knowledge base for everything in their backend software platform so they can visualize their entire system and work on it collaboratively. To learn more, visit www.multiplayer.app. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220406388/en/

