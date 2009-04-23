[February 20, 2024] New MEDITECH Expanse Pathology Solution Streamlines Pathologist Workflows Tweet

MEDITECH announces the release of its redesigned Expanse Pathology solution - one of the company's latest innovations in its Expanse EHR. As the pathology industry trends towards more specialized imaging and advanced integrated reporting with genetic results, Expanse Pathology provides the technology pathologists need to assist with the most complicated cases. Expanse Pathology includes a new, streamlined workflow with an intuitive and personalizable space for pathologists aiming to reduce the cognitive burden of technically complicated tasks. Designed to support web-native navigation, Expanse Pathology positions laboratories to leverage the latest advancements in the pathology market today and in the future. "As clinicians everywhere face burnout, the ability to leverage user-tailored worklists, capture findings efficiently using the latest technologies, and easily edit and sign out cases will save pathologists valuable time," said MEDITECH Manager of Clinical Strategy Jennifer Ford. "Plus, with the integration between Expanse Pathology and other groundbreaking MEDITECH solutions like Expanse Genomics and xpanse Oncology, we can drive better patient care and help pathologists connect the intricate dots of data throughout the Electronic Health Record, enabling true precision medicine."



Expanse's inherent integration brings the most important members of the care team into the loop when it matters. Pathologists can easily share important key findings with other clinicians and leverage Expanse Genomics to push key data to the forefront. In addition, synoptic reporting staging within Expanse Pathology flows directly to Expanse Oncology to assist oncologists and other clinicians while performing staging and making significant decisions about patient care. "Pathologists are such an important part of a patient's care team," said Ford. "MEDITECH Expanse Pathology removes silos by providing pathologists with the tools necessary to increase efficiency and easily communicate information across the entire pathology department and beyond - from OB to Oncology - ensuring timely access to the most relevant information."

Visit MEDITECH in booth #2580 at #HIMSS24 to learn more about Expanse Pathology. About MEDITECH MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse, the world's most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce: personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220834350/en/

