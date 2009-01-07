[February 20, 2024] New Global Manager Appointed to Lincotek Surface Solutions Division Tweet

Lincotek has announced today the appointment of Angelo Parente as new Global General Manager of its Surface Solutions Division - a global provider of fully integrated supply chain solutions for the Energy and Aerospace markets. Angelo will take over the role from February 22nd, 2024. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240219902523/en/ NEW GLOBAL MANAGER APPOINTED TO LINCOTEK SURFACE SOLUTIONS DIVISION. ANGELO PARENTE TASKED WITH DRIVING FURTHER GROWTH. (Photo: Business Wire) Reporting directly to Andrea Colombo, CEO of Lincotek Group, Angelo will be responsible for developing and implementing the growth strategy of the business across different regions, as well as its operational implementation.



In his most recent experience, Angelo held leadership positions at Baker Hughes, such as General Manager of the Power Transmission Division and Business Operations Leader - Climate Technology Solutions. Angelo's consolidated knowledge of the relevant sectors, and familiarity with leading teams in complex multicultural environments, will be key to drive further growth of Lincotek Surface Solutions Division.

"I'm thrilled to join the Lincotek family and contribute to the next chapter of its successful history," said Angelo Parente. "There are many opportunities ahead for the Surface Solutions Division and I'm looking forward to delivering on them, together with its outstanding team across the world." Andrea Colombo remarked: "I am very excited to welcome Angelo to our Lincotek family. With his experience and proven ability to address really challenging issues across different territories and cultures, Angelo will be a key asset to help the team growing the business to the next level and to support our customers winning their challenges in the marketplace. With his involvement, I feel even more confident about the bright future of our Surface Solution business. About Lincotek - Lincotek is a global solution provider for services in niche markets including Industrial Gas Turbines, Aerospace and Medical Device applications, as well as a leading manufacturer of industrial coating equipment and one of the most respected producers in the Additive Manufacturing field. The Group is family-owned and has more than 1,700 employees located in 20 production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia - lincotek.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240219902523/en/

