[February 15, 2024] New KNIME Community Hub Features Enable Automated Running of Analytics Workflows

Today KNIME, the software company focused on making working with data intuitive, announced a new software as a service (SaaS) offering that lets users run and automate workflows on KNIME Community Hub. The open source KNIME Analytics Platform is available for free with full functionality, allowing users from all backgrounds and experience levels access to analytics with its intuitive interface. Over the years, KNIME Community Hub has brought together a thriving global community around the open source platform with users upskilling, sharing and collaborating on thousands of data science solutions. Today, KNIME announced the addition of new features to KNIME Community Hub. The latest release allows teams to not only share and collaborate privately on visual workflows, built using KNIME Analytics Platform, but also lets them automate those workflows, run them ad-hoc, or run them as data apps. Analyses of any level of complexity ca be built once and scheduled to re-run every week, hour, or minute. Available as a SaaS offering, teams pay only when they run workflows, and no IT setup is required. With features like versioning, teams can easily track who changed what and revert back to a previous version if they need to.



"So far, KNIME Community Hub has been an important part of our open ecosystem, as an easily accessible repository to find and share solutions and collaborate on data science workflows," said Michael Berthold, founder and CEO of KNIME. "With the new SaaS features, we now allow the community to collaborate in small teams and easily execute their workflows in the cloud." Teams that want a dedicated KNIME Hub set up on their own infrastructure can opt for KNIME Business Hub, the dedicated software for enterprises. Teams of all sizes can securely collaborate and share best practices as well as deploy and monitor their analytical workflows.

Users interested in learning more about KNIME Community Hub can visit hub.knime.com. About KNIME: KNIME helps everybody make sense of data. Its free and open-source KNIME Analytics Platform enables anyone--whether they come from a business, technical or data background-to intuitively work with data, every day. KNIME Business Hub is the commercial complement to KNIME Analytics Platform and enables users to collaborate on data science and share insights across the organization. Together, the products support the complete data science lifecycle, allowing teams at all levels of analytics readiness to support the operationalization of data and to build a scalable data science practice. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215051414/en/

