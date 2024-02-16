[February 15, 2024] New collaboration with Kyruus Health to advance care access and outcomes for patients at Nicklaus Children's Health System Tweet

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyruus Health , the leading care access platform, and Nicklaus Children's Health System, a nationally recognized pediatric care provider, proudly announce a collaboration to revolutionize accessibility and convenience for children and families in South Florida. Launched in November 2023, Kyruus Health's solutions enable Nicklaus Children's families who prefer to self-schedule to access the right care quickly and easily through a platform that supports them in either English or Spanish, providing convenience in making appointments. In the first three months, the care access platform has helped patients complete 36,742 searches to find the right provider at Nicklaus Children's. Nicklaus Children's leverages Kyruus Connect to consolidate disparate data into a single source. This integration facilitates a seamless digital experience for patients and families. It offers dynamic natural language search and scheduling options for primary care and specialty appointments with Nicklaus Children's- employed clinicians, based on specialty, condition, or provider name. "Kyruus Health's collaboration with Nicklaus Children's aligns with our commitment to provide families with world-class care and convenience," said Adam Cava, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, the medical group practice of Nicklaus Children's. "We understand that today's parents value quality and ease of access. This new platform is one more way we support families in acessing medical care."



At Nicklaus Children's, 56 percent of the patient population is Hispanic, and 32 percent are Spanish-speakers. With Kyruus Health platform's bilingual capabilities, language barriers for families searching and scheduling their next appointment are reduced. The care access platform also allows Nicklaus Children's to enhance capacity utilization, strategically routing patients to advanced practice practitioners for efficient care while reducing wait times. Other benefits of the collaboration include tracking engagement and behavioral insights to improve care journeys.

"Our team took a huge step forward in making healthcare accessible and convenient for the patients, families, and referring clinicians in our community," said Leigh Bouskila Turk, MHA, Manager, Patient Access at Nicklaus Children's. "We are very proud to be one of the first pediatric medical practices in Florida to offer online scheduling for select primary and specialty appointments, and we will continue to expand this service to meet our community's needs." About Nicklaus Children's Health System

Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The 307-bed nonprofit hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, was founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a network of nonprofit outpatient and urgent care centers situated in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties; Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Care Specialists, a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center. NCHS is the region's only healthcare system exclusively for children. About Kyruus Health

Kyruus Health is the leading care access platform on a mission to connect people to the right care. The company connects 425,000 providers across more than 1,000 hospitals and 500 medical groups, and more than 90 million health plan members across 100 health plan brands, so every stakeholder can access and harness the most accurate, comprehensive, and contextually relevant information. By enabling informed decisions and confident action, the care access platform supports healthier outcomes, reduces friction in healthcare, and grants more time back in everyone's day. To learn more, visit KyruusHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn . MEDIA CONTACTS

