TMCnet News
|
New collaboration with Kyruus Health to advance care access and outcomes for patients at Nicklaus Children's Health System
BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyruus Health, the leading care access platform, and Nicklaus Children's Health System, a nationally recognized pediatric care provider, proudly announce a collaboration to revolutionize accessibility and convenience for children and families in South Florida.
Launched in November 2023, Kyruus Health's solutions enable Nicklaus Children's families who prefer to self-schedule to access the right care quickly and easily through a platform that supports them in either English or Spanish, providing convenience in making appointments. In the first three months, the care access platform has helped patients complete 36,742 searches to find the right provider at Nicklaus Children's.
Nicklaus Children's leverages Kyruus Connect to consolidate disparate data into a single source. This integration facilitates a seamless digital experience for patients and families. It offers dynamic natural language search and scheduling options for primary care and specialty appointments with Nicklaus Children's- employed clinicians, based on specialty, condition, or provider name.
"Kyruus Health's collaboration with Nicklaus Children's aligns with our commitment to provide families with world-class care and convenience," said Adam Cava, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, the medical group practice of Nicklaus Children's. "We understand that today's parents value quality and ease of access. This new platform is one more way we support families in acessing medical care."
At Nicklaus Children's, 56 percent of the patient population is Hispanic, and 32 percent are Spanish-speakers. With Kyruus Health platform's bilingual capabilities, language barriers for families searching and scheduling their next appointment are reduced.
The care access platform also allows Nicklaus Children's to enhance capacity utilization, strategically routing patients to advanced practice practitioners for efficient care while reducing wait times. Other benefits of the collaboration include tracking engagement and behavioral insights to improve care journeys.
"Our team took a huge step forward in making healthcare accessible and convenient for the patients, families, and referring clinicians in our community," said Leigh Bouskila Turk, MHA, Manager, Patient Access at Nicklaus Children's. "We are very proud to be one of the first pediatric medical practices in Florida to offer online scheduling for select primary and specialty appointments, and we will continue to expand this service to meet our community's needs."
About Nicklaus Children's Health System
About Kyruus Health
MEDIA CONTACTS
Ashley Dauwer
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-collaboration-with-kyruus-health-to-advance-care-access-and-outcomes-for-patients-at-nicklaus-childrens-health-system-302062412.html
SOURCE Kyruus Health
01/22/2009
02/08/2016
ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Exhibitor Move Out
Date: 2/16/24
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm
Exhibitor Tear Down
Date: 2/16/24
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm