New Survey Report: Majority of Businesses Unprepared for Active Directory Forest Recovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft Inc., the leader in Microsoft Active Directory management, monitoring, and recovery, today released a peer insights survey report examining the factors contributing to escalating Active Directory (AD) outages, recovery delays, and business impact. Based on a survey of over 1,000 IT professionals conducted in partnership with Petri.com Research Lab, a division of the Petri.com IT Knowledgebase, the report revealed a stark inadequacy of AD protection across businesses of all sizes, from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to enterprise organizations.
Nearly every organization has core systems services tied to Active Directory that will go down during an outage. The impact of just one system being down can devastate business operations and cause significant financial and operational losses, from preventing customer purchases and supplier communications to disrupting core functions, such as email access and device logins. According to the report, the most common AD-enabled systems include accounting, marketing, and software and services development.
The report revealed a 172% increase in forest-wide Active Directory outages since 2021, due to a confluence of factors including escalating cyber attacks, the growing complexity of hybrid environments, and human error. Yet despite the striking rise in AD outages, few businesses can respond and recover quickly. Only 6% of enterprises and 16% of businesses overall can recover their Active Directory in less than an hour. Notably, almost half of respondents report that it can take days, weeks, or even months to rebuild.
Further findings around the causes and impact of AD recovery delays include:
“We received an immense response to this survey – over 1,000 responses from C-level, VP, and Director-level members of our expert community in little over a week's time," said George Coll, CEO, BWW Media Group – Petri.com is the flagship IT knowledgebase of BWW Media Group. “This extraordinary level of interest makes it clear that Active Directory outages are a critical concern across organizations of every size.”
Commissioned by Cayosoft, the report is based on a survey of 1,000+ IT professionals at SMBs, mid-size companies, and enterprises representing a broad range of industries. The survey was administered by the Petri.com Research Lab, a division of the Petri.com IT Knowledgebase, one of the world’s leading content and community resources for IT professionals and system administrators.
About Cayosoft
Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Lastly, recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant forest recovery and delivering AD forest recovery in minutes vs. multiple hours, days, even weeks with traditional methods.
