[February 15, 2024] New Efforts Underway to Train Teachers as Personal Finance Class Requirements Expand Nationwide Tweet

As Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida and more join the growing number of states requiring all high school students to study the essential life skills of personal finance, initiatives are also expanding to help thousands of teachers master new curriculum and build exceptional, relatable lesson plans. With support from Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood"), the Council for Economic Education is expanding no-charge professional development workshops and resources for educators who will soon be teaching personal finance classes. "We're reaching out to help teachers who may be new to teaching this topic - or may not be confident managing their own personal finance - with training, lessons and curriculum so they can be effective and confident educators," said Nan J. Morrison, CEE president and chief executive officer. "Better prepared teachers today lead to students who can build fruitful financial lives tomorrow. "As more and more states take steps to ensure personal finance knowledge is available to all students, we're very grateful to Robinhood for supporting our efforts to deliver financial education to teachers and students in every school," Morrison added. "We believe America's financial system should be built to work for everyone, regardless of where they live, their background or account balance," said Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Robinhood's VP of International Government and External Affairs. "We know that means ensuring young people learn about personal finance. And so, we're proud to hel CEE provide resources and training that will help teachers prepare their students to graduate high school with this important life skill."



In Stamford on Feb. 16, for instance, at a Robinhood-supported CEE teacher training workshop, a CEE-certified expert teacher will train the first of an estimated 2,500 educators who will be teaching personal finance in response to Connecticut's new graduation requirements. The curriculum will not be brand-new to all; many are already teaching related topics like economics, math, and career and technical education. While CEE's biennial Survey of the States, to be released Feb. 26, is expected to show strong growth in the number of states requiring personal finance classes, nearly half still have no such mandate for their young people. Adding all states and cultivating excellence in personal finance teaching and learning remain twin missions for CEE.

For more about CEE's personal finance and economics in-person and virtual teacher training and free classroom resources, go to councilforeconed.org. To register or learn more about the Feb. 16 training seminar, go to tinyurl.com/CEEPD-Feb16. About CEE The Council for Economic Education's (CEE's) mission is to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities, and learn to successfully navigate in our ever-changing economy. We carry out our mission in three ways. We advocate to require financial and economic education in every state. We provide training, tools and resources - online and live through over 180 affiliates nationwide - to more than 40,000 teachers annually who in turn bring the highest quality economics and personal finance instruction to over 4 million students. We deepen knowledge and introduce high school students to critical career capabilities through our national competitions and Invest in Girls program. Learn more at CouncilForEconEd.org and on LinkedIn and on Facebook. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215991009/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]