New research reveals payment optimization can increase revenue by 30%

Nuvei whitepaper surveyed 300 international enterprise-level businesses to discover how incremental payment wins drive revenue gains MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today the launch of its latest research whitepaper, Accelerating revenue growth: How incremental payment optimization can drive up to 30% revenue gains, which places a spotlight on the role that strategic payment optimization can play in significantly enhancing eCommerce business' revenue. To compile the whitepaper data, Nuvei commissioned research to survey more than 300 global merchants and interviewed payments leaders from worldwide brands. Key takeaways from the research include: 30-40% of authenticated transactions for eCommerce merchants are declined

20-40% of those declines result in a fully lost transaction

70% of overall cart abandonment happens after the customer enters the checkout flow The extensive research offers a wealth of insights, practical strategies, case studies, and convenient scorecards for businesses seeking to harness he full power of their payments to combat these issues and optimize their revenue growth.



Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, commented on the announcement: "Payment optimization is key to helping our customers accelerate their revenue. Our latest research highlights the reasons it should be at the core of any payment strategy. At Nuvei, we're not just enhancing payment processing; we're revolutionizing it. By understanding the nuances of payments optimization, we intelligently apply functionality and features at every stage; pre-transaction, during transaction routing, and post-transaction to achieve the highest approval rates possible." Accelerating revenue growth: How incremental payment optimization can drive up to 30% revenue gains is available to download now.

About Nuvei Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

