TMCnet News
|
New Blis research reveals that nearly half of Brits are more likely to visit a retail store if they see an ad when they are nearby
Most shoppers check their mobile when they are shopping
LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the integrated ad planning, buying and measurement platform, announced the results of its new research, revealing that nearly half (48%) of UK retail shoppers are more willing to visit a retail store if they see an ad when they are nearby. The finding highlights an incredible opportunity for retail brands and media planners to enhance their nationwide targeting strategies.
The study also reveals the power of personalised ads, with a third of respondents saying they are more likely to buy a product if they see a personalised ad. Additionally, over two-thirds (67%) of Brits will likely buy products at an outlet store o save money. In fact, 42% of those would travel further for it, and an additional 32% of them would do so to buy expensive items.
"Every single retail brand knows that people are trying to save a bit here and there," said Charlie Smith, Managing Director of Europe at Blis. "Considering half of shoppers are actively comparing prices and 41% seeking in-store discounts on mobile, planners should consider targeted ads and location-specific offers near stores to boost foot traffic significantly. With 67% of Brits preferring in-store shopping, there's a great opportunity there. The insights will help brands and give them tips to future-proof their targeting strategies."
The study is based on independent consumer research commissioned by Blis from Sapio, a full-service market research consultancy, All the findings and tips from Blis can be found in their new e-guide, titled "What really matters to UK retail shoppers".
About Blis
Established in 2004, Blis operates in over 40 offices across five continents, working with the world's largest brands across all verticals, including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz, Peugeot, and every major media agency.
To learn more, visit blis.com.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501097/Blis_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-blis-research-reveals-that-nearly-half-of-brits-are-more-likely-to-visit-a-retail-store-if-they-see-an-ad-when-they-are-nearby-302063031.html
01/22/2009
02/08/2016
ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW Exhibitor Move Out
Date: 2/16/24
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm
Exhibitor Tear Down
Date: 2/16/24
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm