NEW AREA CODE 879 IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting February 17, 2024, the new 879 area code will be introduced in Newfoundland and Labrador and will coexist with the current 709 area code. The introduction of this new area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers in the region, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future.
Starting February 17, 2024, residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 879 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area code 709.
The Telecommunications Alliance
Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.
