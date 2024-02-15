[February 14, 2024] New England Consulting Partners Marks Milestone Growth with Promotions Tweet

New England Consulting Partners, a national turnaround management firm headquartered in Boston, today announced two senior-level promotions in conjunction with the company's recent expansion into new industries and geographies, including Europe. Cynthia Jevons, who has served as an NECP turnaround advisor since 2004, and Beth Fiore, who has been with the firm since 2006, have been promoted to Principal. "These promotions are well-deserved acknowledgements of the roles these two remarkable women have served for several years," stated Tom Desmond, Founder and Managing Partner. "Both Cindy and Beth consistently win the trust and confidence of the lenders who refer their customers to us and the customers themselves." Desmond went on to say that in an industry that relies heavily on word-of-mouth recommendations, the reputational value that Jevons and Fiore have created has driven the firm's recent growth spurt.



Founded in 2001, NECP originally focused on family-owned manufacturing businesses in New England struggling to survive economic downturns and recessions, industry obsolescence or fiscal mismanagement. Slowly but surely over the next 10 years, NECP became known for its cash flow management approach that "zeroes in on the invisible" to discover where the underlying financial and operational issues lie. It also quickly identifies and prioritizes remedial actions that will have the most immediate and substantive impact on a company's ailing finances. Equally important, Desmond and his team understand what lenders need to see and hear to greenlight a turnaround strategy. In 2003, NECP Principal Theodore Tzafaroglou opened an office in Detroit, primarily to support manufacturers and service providers to the automotive industry. More recently, NECP expanded into Dallas and Boca Raton, Fla. In 2023, NECP opened its newest location in Poznan, Poland, bringing its universally applicable approach to Europe, as well.

New England Consulting Partners has worked with clients in such industries as manufacturing, construction, distribution, technology, healthcare, e-commerce, telecom and retail. About New England Consulting Partners Founded in 2001 by Thomas Desmond, New England Consulting Partners is a turnaround management firm with offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe. The firm provides strategic and tactical services that bring financial stability to middle market companies in distress. Typically referred to its customers by banks, NECP has successfully saved hundreds of companies and thousands of jobs across a wide variety of industries. See neconsultingpartners.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214373614/en/

