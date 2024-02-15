TMCnet News
New Report from Symphony Talent Reveals Pipeline Building is Priority No. 1 While Data Remains an Untapped Resource in Recruitment Marketing
State of Recruitment Marketing in 2024 report shares insights from over 450 talent acquisition leaders
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, the full funnel talent acquisition platform and brand services provider, today announced the release of its State of Recruitment Marketing in 2024 report. The State of Recruitment Marketing in 2024 report is an annual in-depth look at trends, challenges, future priorities, and progress at leading organizations across the globe. Highlighting the impact of technology and data-driven strategies on recruitment and retention efforts, the report provides insights into how organizations can adapt to the evolving hiring landscape in 2024.
Key findings include:
The report is based on a survey conducted in late 2023 by a third-party research organization, which captured responses from more than 450 HR and talent acquisition professionals from various industries. Survey participants self-identified as C-level executive decision-makers, functional decision-makers, influencers, and users. The full report is available for download here.
