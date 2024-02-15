[February 13, 2024] New Book by Co-Founder of $28 Billion Investment Fund Reveals the U.S. Government's Hidden Plan to Control Bitcoin, Gold, and World Currencies Tweet

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite popular belief, the greatest product of all time is not the iPhone, Coca-Cola, or sliced bread. According to a new book from Amplify Publishing, the product that actually outsells all other products in recorded history is the U.S. dollar. The Federal Reserve's number one job is to protect and promote its number one product. The U.S. dollar must be protected from all competitors—such as gold, Bitcoin, and even the Chinese yuan. There is a secret war going on for the future of money. The U.S.A is winning, and with this powerful guidebook—you can too. Published today, Dollars, Gold, and Bitcoin: The Fed's Hidden Agenda and How to Profit from It, written by John S. Pennington Jr. who co-founded a $28 billion family of investment funds, increases your probability of success in business and investing by revealing the hidden aenda of the world's most powerful bank. It is available now on Amazon and Audible.com.



In 1933, the U.S. Government confiscated all gold bullion from its citizens. Our grandparents' generation could go to jail for having five gold coins in their pocket. Why? Because the Federal Reserve needed to take control and ensure that the U.S. dollar would be the top world reserve currency. Now, in 2024, the next big change has become clear—digital money. The U.S. government's plan to control the rise of Bitcoin as well as the BRICS countries is already in motion.

Ensure you're on the winning side by taking preventive measures and utilizing the in-depth knowledge contained in this book. It will elevate your game to a higher level of thinking with financial strategies and real problem-solving skills. Mr. Pennington has spent years watching the efforts of the Fed to protect the U.S. dollar and has learned invaluable lessons from it. Now, he shares his profound knowledge with readers in what he calls "the ultimate handbook for making billion-dollar decisions.". Understanding how the future of money will be played allows the balance of wealth to be tilted in your favor. Dollars, Gold, and Bitcoin is available now. Learn more at www.JohnSPenningtonJr.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-by-co-founder-of-28-billion-investment-fund-reveals-the-us-governments-hidden-plan-to-control-bitcoin-gold-and-world-currencies-302060988.html SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group

