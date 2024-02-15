[February 13, 2024] New Mirantis Academy Cloud Training Program Offers Custom-Curated Courses, Personal Learning to Address Skills Shortage Tweet

Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced Mirantis Academy, a training program for cloud-native computing for teams seeking to uplevel essential Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenStack skills. The 30-day program offers custom-curated courses, personalized learning paths, and a unique blend of instructor guidance and on-demand content that provides a flexible and effective approach to skill development. "The launch of Mirantis Academy addresses the significant skills shortage in cloud computing technologies," said Allen Oster, manager of curriculum development, Mirantis. "This program represents a significant milestone in the learning experience that creates a personalized journey for each participant, ensuring they gain the confidence and expertise required in their roles." Mirantis Academy delivers a personalized learning experience tailored to each team member's specific needs. It offers three primary learning tracks, each aligning with an industry-recognized certification exam: Kubernetes Operations; Docker Containerization Essentials; and OpenStack Operations. Instructors collaborate with participants to curate courses aligned with their learning objectives and current level of cloud expertise. The program's extended 30-day duratio allows for a more comfortable learning pace, so participants can integrate new skills into their team's work routine. The structured weekly learning approach includes interactive sessions with dedicated instructors, e-learning modules, weekly assignments, and hands-on labs to foster an effective, well-organized learning experience for working professionals with clear goals.



Beyond the initial 30 days, participants enjoy 365 days of access to course materials, including recorded lectures. This ensures continuous learning, allowing individuals to revisit content whenever needed. Mirantis Academy guarantees that no team member is left behind, fostering a commitment to the successful progression of every participant. Also, Mirantis Academy provides continuous support through a dedicated Slack channel, ensuring learners have instant connectivity for assistance or guidance. Instructors, with their wealth of experience, offer "office hours" for deeper exploration of topics, answering questions, and demonstrating advanced skills. Practical application is emphasized, with weekly lab challenges providing hands-on experience, and solidifying newly acquired skills under the mentorship of instructors.

To explore how Mirantis Academy can integrate with your training needs, go here. About Mirantis Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source. Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240213332128/en/

