[February 13, 2024] New York Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2024 Class of Extraordinary Educators™

Eve Fiorica of Seton Catholic School in Brighton, Natalie (Nina) Henderson of Lakeshore Elementary School in Rochester, and Justin Teague of Liverpool Middle School in Liverpool all receive national recognition for pioneering innovative classroom strategies while driving high expectations and student achievement. NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Eve Fiorica of Seton Catholic School in Brighton, New York, Natalie (Nina) Henderson of Lakeshore Elementary School in Rochester, New York, and Justin Teague of Liverpool Middle School in Liverpool, New York to its 2024 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplary teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country. Selected from hundreds of nominations, Fiorica, Henderson, and Teague are among the 32 educators from 19 states and the District of Columbia who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®. Most importantly, Fiorica, Henderson, and Teague have also promoted growth and achievement through formal assessments, pioneered innovative engagement tactics, served as stewards for high expectations and student achievement, and created equitable environments for their students. "It's hard to overstate the impact teachers have on shaping the lives of students across the country," said Em McCann, senior vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "This year, we are proud to highlight just a small group of these real-life superheroes. Our Extraordinary ducators truly demonstrate the power of teachers to create new opportunities for student success."



This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles—from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and then finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates employees, previous Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education. "As a Catholic school teacher, I am honored and blessed for this opportunity to be named an Extraordinary Educator for 2024!" said Fiorica. "I look forward to sharing my knowledge of instructional practices and enthusiasm for teaching with others. I'm grateful for the chance to collaborate and work alongside other amazing educators to learn new strategies and techniques that I can bring back to my classroom."

"I feel like I am forever learning in my role as an elementary educator!" said Henderson. "I am extremely excited to be a part of the Extraordinary Educators Class of 2024. I look forward to the incredible opportunity to connect and collaborate with other educators around the country. My jam in the classroom is implementing educational technology to engage readers and track student academic data as well as making our classroom community fun and culturally responsive. I am eager to share some of my go-tos with the team!" "One of the many aspects I love about teaching is having the privilege of learning and improving each and every day," said Teague. "Being named as a member of the 2024 Extraordinary Educator class will allow me to pursue collaborative learning opportunities with other Extraordinary Educators. I look forward to learning new and innovative instructional strategies, methods of monitoring achievement, and instructional interventions from my colleagues. Ultimately, this will support my goal of creating a classroom culture that's energizing, rigorous, and empowering for all students." The Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and trailblaze new and unique ways of learning to provide the best service to young learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events. This is the fifth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. To learn about Curriculum Associates and the 2024 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes. About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

