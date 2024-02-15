[February 13, 2024] New Mexico Mutual Casualty Company Transforms Business on Guidewire Cloud to Better Serve New Mexico Employers Tweet

New Mexico Mutual Group (New Mexico Mutual), the leading workers' compensation insurance company in New Mexico, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that New Mexico Mutual has successfully migrated Guidewire InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud to power its core business and simplify IT operations. The company has been a Guidewire self-managed customer since 2005. Recently, it migrated its self-managed installations of Guidewire DataHub and InfoCenter onto Guidewire Cloud as its enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence systems. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member Ernst & Young LLP (EY) led the implementation project. "Migrating to Guidewire Cloud has enabled us to transfer system maintenance to Guidewire so we can stay current with their latest technology and innovations enabling our IT staff to focus on the tasks that will deliver value to our agents and customers as we adapt to changing market demands," said Gina ickman, vice president and chief financial officer, New Mexico Mutual. "We look forward to further exploring the analytics and digital capabilities and functionalities offered on Guidewire Cloud as we leverage them to help us achieve our strategic goals."



Karen Schroeder, director, Information Technology, New Mexico Mutual commented, "The wonderful collaboration between our IT staff and the Guidewire and EY resources contributed to a phenomenally successful migration project that concluded on time and on budget. Our users have provided positive feedback about the look and feel of the new user interface using InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud." "We are honored that New Mexico Mutual and Guidewire entrusted us with the success of implementing InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud," said Vandana Sule, partner, Technology Consulting, Ernst & Young LLP. "We look forward to partnering with both companies as New Mexico Mutual continues along its cloud journey."

Michael Mahoney, senior vice president and head of Professional Services, Guidewire concluded, "We congratulate New Mexico Mutual on its successful cloud transformation. We are excited to help the company continue its 32-year mission of providing access to high quality, cost-effective workers' compensation insurance and services for its customers." About New Mexico Mutual Group New Mexico Mutual Group was created to stabilize the workers' compensation market by offering New Mexico employers affordable and competitive workers' compensation coverage. Since its founding in 1991, New Mexico Mutual Group has become the largest provider of workers' compensation insurance in the state, insuring over 30% of the insured voluntary market in New Mexico. Insuring all types of business, with special attention to small and medium sized businesses, New Mexico Mutual Group enjoys a strong and loyal partnership with over 600 agents across the state and strives to provide access to quality, cost-effective workers' compensation insurance and services for our customers. Visit New Mexico Mutual Group online to learn more: www.newmexicomutual.com. About Guidewire Software Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation. For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240213753510/en/

